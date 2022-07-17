We explain the post credits scene

This article contains spoilers for the Ms. Marvel season finale.

Well folks, with the season finale of Ms Marvel finished and dusted, we have witnessed the birth of another reference within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As always, we have a lot to discuss. We have already delved into the implications of that word. (Ahem, mutants, ahem.) So, how about we get right into the post-credits scene discussion? You know, the totally expected, but still very cool, minute of the end of the sixth episode in which the tremendous Brie Larson appears as in the role of Captain Marvel. There you have it. Go for it.

Ms. Marvel’s Post-Credits Scene Explained

Following Marvel’s biggest mutant moment since the Ralph Boehner cameo heard throughout the MCU, we see Kamala Khan hanging out in her room, doing anything but her homework. Then the bracelet on her wrist starts to freak out… so much so that she disappears and walks out of her room. And who will appear at that time? Nothing more and nothing less than Captain Marvel herself, aka Carol Danvers. It doesn’t take long for her to realize that she’s in the room of a Captain Marvel superfan, seeing posters of herself on the walls. She mutters “oh no” and runs off. Fans were quick to assume that Danvers and Khan went through a situation worth put yourself in my place and swapped their bodies. According to Marvel.com’s rundown at the time, that’s not the case:

We can safely assume that this moment establishes part of the driving action of the marvels, which will be released on July 28, 2023. Was the exchange some kind of multiversal MCU nonsense? Or, since the last time we saw Captain Marvel was in Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings, helping with the ring power source situation, did he mess up somehow and land in a teenage girl’s room? We’re sure to get some answers in the meantime, somewhere in the depths of Disney+ or the world of the MCU on the big screen. For now? Carol Danvers is on Earth, Kamala Khan is (probably) in the stars, and we’ve got plenty of adventures ahead of us.

