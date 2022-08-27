We explain why there will be no Monte-Carlo Gala this year
VShis year, the decision was made not to hold the Monte-Carlo Gala due to the international crisis. It seemed reasonable to us to put it on hiatus at least this year in this context of war in Ukraine and international instability”, confirms Olivier Wenden. The vice-president of the Prince Albert II Foundation speaks for the choice made by the sovereign and the teams not to organize this gigantic charity evening at the end of September.
Launched in 2017 to support the oceans and renamed in 2020 to raise funds for planetary health, the Monte-Carlo Gala has become in five years a highlight of Monegasque philanthropic life.
Do it differently
Also, many were waiting for details to find out when this evening would be held this year after a spectacular edition in 2021, orchestrated for the first time in the main courtyard of the Prince’s Palace, with the magnetic presence of Sharon Stone. But also Mélanie Laurent, Orlando Bloom or the late Gaspard Ulliel.
“We felt that the gala was perhaps a little too showy in this difficult international climate”, adds Olivier Wenden. An understandable strategic choice in terms of image. But that can be problematic financially, given the five million euros raised during the 2021 edition, thanks to the guests gathered at the Prince’s Palace.
“We are going to do it differently”, completes the vice-president of the foundation, confirming that fundraising continues with “events that are a little more intimate, private, carried by philanthropists who support the foundation and whom we thank because they allow us to have no breaks in the projects carried out and to continue to honor our commitments”.
And the commitments are vast for the foundation which, in 2021, validated 21 new projects to be supported around the world and which injected nearly 8 million euros into actions around marine and terrestrial biodiversity, climate change and environmental projects.
Two private events
If the Monte-Carlo Gala is no longer on the calendar for 2022 and could come in the future in a new form, this fall two more confidential events will replace it with a view to raising funds for the FPAII.
The first is a dinner to be held in Monaco on 1er next October, at the Hôtel Hermitage, in a Venetian atmosphere with a private concert by Mika for a hundred guests.
The second will be an Ocean Ball, on October 28 in Singapore, with the support of the former consul of Monaco on site, Jacqueline Deromedi and her son Jean-Marc who will privatize the showrooms for the occasion Marina Bay Sands hotel, with an auction to finance projects in Asia.
Five editions placed under the sign of glamor
In 2017, the bet to install a new gala in the Principality’s calendar in the first days of autumn was daring. And from the start, things were seen in a big way with a monumental ephemeral structure mounted on the terraces of the Casino and a cast of renowned stars to make up the guest list. Good picks, from the first year for the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation with the arrival of Leonardo di Caprio, rewarded during the evening for his environmental and philanthropic commitment.
The Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean, which in 2020 became the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health dedicated to the Ocean, the Earth and Humanity, was launched.
In five years, the evening has attracted every year an audience of prestigious stars and people per square meter such as the Principality had not seen for a long time for an event. After Di Caprio, Orlando Bloom, Robert Redford, Sting and last year Sharon Stone were honored for their commitments.
And in their wake: Nicole Kidman, Johnny Depp, Uma Thurman, Katy Perry, Mélanie Laurent, Andrea Bocelli, Nile Rodgers or Adrian Brody came, making the Principality, for one night, an annex of Hollywood…