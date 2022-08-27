We explain why there will be no Monte-Carlo Gala this year

VShis year, the decision was made not to hold the Monte-Carlo Gala due to the international crisis. It seemed reasonable to us to put it on hiatus at least this year in this context of war in Ukraine and international instability”, confirms Olivier Wenden. The vice-president of the Prince Albert II Foundation speaks for the choice made by the sovereign and the teams not to organize this gigantic charity evening at the end of September.

Launched in 2017 to support the oceans and renamed in 2020 to raise funds for planetary health, the Monte-Carlo Gala has become in five years a highlight of Monegasque philanthropic life.

Do it differently

Also, many were waiting for details to find out when this evening would be held this year after a spectacular edition in 2021, orchestrated for the first time in the main courtyard of the Prince’s Palace, with the magnetic presence of Sharon Stone. But also Mélanie Laurent, Orlando Bloom or the late Gaspard Ulliel.

“We felt that the gala was perhaps a little too showy in this difficult international climate”, adds Olivier Wenden. An understandable strategic choice in terms of image. But that can be problematic financially, given the five million euros raised during the 2021 edition, thanks to the guests gathered at the Prince’s Palace.

“We are going to do it differently”, completes the vice-president of the foundation, confirming that fundraising continues with “events that are a little more intimate, private, carried by philanthropists who support the foundation and whom we thank because they allow us to have no breaks in the projects carried out and to continue to honor our commitments”.

And the commitments are vast for the foundation which, in 2021, validated 21 new projects to be supported around the world and which injected nearly 8 million euros into actions around marine and terrestrial biodiversity, climate change and environmental projects.

Two private events

If the Monte-Carlo Gala is no longer on the calendar for 2022 and could come in the future in a new form, this fall two more confidential events will replace it with a view to raising funds for the FPAII.

The first is a dinner to be held in Monaco on 1er next October, at the Hôtel Hermitage, in a Venetian atmosphere with a private concert by Mika for a hundred guests.

The second will be an Ocean Ball, on October 28 in Singapore, with the support of the former consul of Monaco on site, Jacqueline Deromedi and her son Jean-Marc who will privatize the showrooms for the occasion Marina Bay Sands hotel, with an auction to finance projects in Asia.