We fell in love with the little red dress for Christmas 2021

In (party) fashion Autumn winter 2021 2022 And little red dress mania: the two iconic fashion elements are reconfirmed as the top trend of the season. The first, the little (black) dress needs no introduction, always on the crest of the wave and always a key piece of any women’s wardrobe; the second, red, wins a place among pantone colors 2021, as well as reconfirming itself as the sexiest and most seductive nuances ever. So many women in red dress that have made history, since Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell in Howard Hawks’ “Men Prefer Blondes” (1953) a Julia Roberts in “Pretty Woman” (1990) which wins over Richard Gere. Then Nicole Kidman in “Moulin Rouge!”, an Oscar-winning film for Best Costume Design, and Winona Ryder wore red next to Gary Oldman in 1992’s “Bram Stoker’s Dracula”. party look. From long-sleeved red lace sheath dress, the most sensual of all, to the classic one without sleeves and below the knee. A riot of necklines for the little red dresses 2021 ranging from the heart cut with a lot of bustier to the boat-shaped one and even cut-out cuts and front and back slits. Super snug and one-shoulder in satin and even in knit or velvet, however chic.