We fight water retention, edema and swelling with these homemade draining herbal teas with few ingredients, surprise with every sip without contraindications

Excess liquids are a problem that affects many people who struggle with overweight and in many cases with cellulite. Consuming draining herbal teas in the morning and evening would help us eliminate the substances rich in toxins that undermine the health of our body.

The well-being of the organism obtained through the natural substances with which some plants would be able to nourish us is lasting. Replacing bad eating habits with a healthy diet supplemented by herbal teas could solve many problems.

Spring preparations

We fight water retention, edema and swelling with the nutrients that would help the body to purify itself thanks to herbal teas. Here’s how it can be done. An endless knowledge of the most effective herbs is not necessary, those we have in the garden or that are easily found are more than enough.

If we have some cardamom or fennel plants in the balcony or garden, we can infuse them for 10 minutes after washing them thoroughly. We add other ingredients that we find at home such as ginger, cinnamon and black peppercorns.

Ginger is cleaned with the help of a spoon by scratching the peel which will go away without problems. Cinnamon sticks are bought ready for the infusion, which to release the beneficial substances must be done separately from the other ingredients. If we have them at home, we can add licorice roots or peppermint.

With late spring, 2 draining herbal teas that can help us are those with parsley and lemon or herbal tea with nettles. The first can be prepared with a bunch of parsley and a few slices of lemon infused for 10 minutes, it is excellent eaten away from meals.

For the second it is necessary to use 4 grams of dried nettle root to which to add an infusion of chopped birch leaves. Also in this case the infusion should not be less than 10 minutes.

Putting together several herbs that have properties that integrate well with each other allows us to obtain infusions capable of surprising us in taste and effectiveness. You can have numerous variations depending on your preferences and give the preparation a pungent or sweeter and more delicate flavor.

For example, if we want to obtain an herbal tea to be consumed a few hours after meals to facilitate drainage and digestion, we can resort to fennel, which has a delicate taste. Fennel leaves and orthosiphon leaves are diuretic and rich in flavonoids. In addition, they integrate well, especially with the addition of horsetail and licorice. Horsetail is important for draining liquids and licorice has digestive and detoxifying properties.

All these roots, as well as for drainage, would be useful for keeping the respiratory tract clean and, unlike the various medicines, have no contraindications.

Deepening

