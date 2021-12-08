Combining good food with health is certainly one of the great strengths of Italian gastronomy. Our tradition is known and praised throughout the world, and even the Mediterranean diet is part of UNESCO.

In particular, for every season of the year there are products that deserve to be part of our preparations. Winter is a season like any other and therefore even now we can find excellent products that can make us feel really better.

In fact, according to a study, leek and garlic help reduce cholesterol and, especially leek, is rich in antioxidants. So, let’s see a recipe that manages to combine the two ingredients and transform them into an extremely refined dish. In fact, we fill up on goodness with this yummy winter dish rich in antioxidants.

Ingredients and preparation

250 grams of leeks;

5 cloves of garlic;

baked ham;

extra virgin olive oil;

150 grams of liquid cream;

50 grams of Parmigiano Reggiano;

2 generous knobs of butter;

25 grams of flour;

Salt and Pepper To Taste

Even if we use the best and most renowned leeks in Italy, we must remember to start with the same procedure. In fact, we cut the ends of the leeks and, by cutting them along the length, we try to remove the outermost layers. At this point, we cut them, trying to create three parts of equal size, and put them aside.

We take a pan and sauté our ham with garlic in extra virgin olive oil. It would be better to make small pieces of ham, so as to make it flavor well in the garlic. After five minutes of low heat, turn off and set aside.

Meanwhile, take a saucepan and melt our knobs of butter over low heat. When the butter is melted, add the flour, trying to sift it well, and mix everything with a whisk.

We fill up on goodness with this tasty winter dish rich in antioxidants

At this point, pour the cream and season with salt and pepper. Only now we add our grated Parmesan, trying to keep some aside for the final decoration. When we are satisfied with our cream we pour it on the pan we want to use to cook the leeks.

So, put the leeks on top of the cream and again on the cooked ham with garlic. We bake at 180 degrees for 25 minutes. Only at the outlet we put the last part of Parmigiano Reggiano and then the dish is ready.