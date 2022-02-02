We fill up on health with broccoli, extra virgin olive oil and this little-known legume in the protein, vitamin and polyphenol soup

It often happens that you want to eat a healthy mix that can synthesize great benefits into little ones. A smart and safe method is to combine quality foods in a soup. A combination of vitamins, proteins and polyphenols seems hard to beat. To this we combine the warmth of a soup, ideal on winter evenings when we need a little healthy rest.

Finally, this recipe reminds us of the extraordinary benefits of a legume that comes from Africa. In Italy its benefits are perhaps known, but little used in the kitchen. It is millet, a legume that is allied to the heart and intestines. Its fats are beneficial for cardiovascular health. In addition, the lignans it abounds in would increase the protection of our body from certain cancers and intestinal dysfunctions. So, we fill up on health with broccoli, oil and millet combined in a soup.

Few ingredients

We must have nothing with us but millet, extra virgin olive oil for dressing, broccoli and a liter of vegetable broth for cooking. First we need to wash and drain the millet. The serving size for four people could be around 200 grams.

After this preliminary operation, we can toast it with just a drizzle of oil to make it brown. Do not leave the stove at this moment, but continue stirring so that it does not stick to the side of the pot. Removed from the heat, we wait a few moments and pour in the vegetable broth.

We pour about 75 cl of broth and keep the rest aside, because it will come in handy. We turn the pot back on with broth and millet, bring to a boil after having mixed them well and let it cook for about 20 minutes. At the same time we proceed to the cleaning of the broccoli. We cut them into small pieces and clean them. We can pour them into the main pot, in which they will have to boil for another 20 minutes compared to those already calculated.

The broth will certainly decrease as cooking proceeds. We stretch if necessary with what we have set aside and put a lid on to keep the steam inside. At the end of cooking we will have a soup ready to flavor with extra virgin olive oil. With this final step we guarantee the contribution of polyphenols, which are an important ally of longevity.

