We fill up on vitamins and antioxidants with this winter vegetable that would protect cardiovascular health and vision

Some winter garden products are a huge source of nutrients and cannot be missing in the shopping cart. Even if, for some reason, we couldn’t grow them in the garden, let’s choose them when we shop and put them on the table.

We will certainly find the late red radicchio, very valuable, typical of the Treviso area. It has very few calories, has a very unique taste and is good both cooked and raw in salads or on pizza.

It would represent an ideal product to regulate intestinal transit, because fiber and water are the masters. In addition, it regenerates the body due to the presence of many minerals and vitamins.

Furthermore, it is also the period of harvesting fennel, a vegetable often underestimated, but it is a real ally of health. In addition to being a perfect snack, it is a source of flavonoids and contains essential oils that give it that anise-like flavor. It would promote digestion, even in the form of herbal tea, bone health, thanks to the minerals and vitamins it contains. But these are not the only vegetables with a particular flavor that we will harvest and put on the table.

Many find it difficult to eat it, especially for the smell it emanates during cooking, but in reality its taste is sweet and delicate, but above all it is a versatile food, cabbage.

There are various types, purple, white, cabbage, romanesco, Tuscan black, cap, they change in shape and consistency and slightly different scents. Cabbage is suitable for making many recipes, often disguised, to make it eaten by the little ones, because it is very nutritious.

In fact, we fill up on vitamins and antioxidants with this winter vegetable that would protect cardiovascular health and vision. It has a high content of vitamins A, B, C, E, K, antioxidants, potassium, carotenoids, minerals such as selenium, magnesium, potassium, calcium and iron.

For these factors, both cabbage and savoy cabbage, would help protect cardiovascular health and vision, bones, but also skin. They would regulate the metabolism and would also be useful for the production of red blood cells.

The possible recipes

We can cook cabbage and savoy cabbage in a thousand ways, from appetizers to main courses and many shapes and textures. We could create a cream by boiling the vegetables and blending them with garlic and curry and a few leaves of mint and basil, to spread on croutons.

If, however, we want to make a hot dish, we will amaze everyone with a soup, together with potatoes and pumpkin, or in a hot soup.

As a second course, perfect also for the little ones, we could cook meatballs or medallions with cabbage and savoy cabbage, with the addition of potatoes, carrots, turmeric, egg and breadcrumbs.

(The information in this article is for information purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the advice of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

