we fill up with this food

It is possible to have enough quantities for our vitamin D requirements. In fact, we can fill up with this food

To hire vitamin D it is very important for maintaining the good health of our organism. It is, in fact, one of the micronutrients more useful to our body, as regards the protection and health of teeth, bones and the entire skeletal system.

However, there is a common belief that to hire large amounts of vitamin D would be impossible. This is false, in fact, take enough quantities of vitamin D for ours requirement it’s possible. We can indeed fill up with this food.

Here is the food that allows us to take a lot of vitamin D

Among the major functions assumed by vitamin D there is thehomeostasis and the metabolism of football. These functions tend to strengthen the structure of the bones and slow down their deterioration. It is therefore a very valid one ally of our health, which allows us to live healthier.

Taking vitamin D is therefore very important and there are many methods to achieve this, not exclusively with thePower supply. It is widely known, in fact, that one continues exposure to the sun (even of just 15 minutes) can bring important intakes of vitamin D.

Obviously, however, the simple exposure to the sun it is not enough to reach the daily requirement of this important vitamin. Therefore, it is also important to follow one Proper nutrition to help us get sufficient amounts of vitamin D.

Particularly interesting is thevitamin intake that can give us foods like liver or the herring. But egg yolk also plays a very important role in achieving high doses of this very important micronutrient.

Furthermore, they are particularly important for the achievement of our purpose i mushrooms. These foods, in fact, can be exceptional for the bowel healththanks to the large presence of fibers that stimulate the peristalsis and the elimination of slag.

Mushrooms are also important forcirculatory systemsupported by essential fatty acidssuch as acid linoleic. This, in fact, contributes to the protection of inflammation and to the control of pressure. In addition, they perform an action antioxidant thanks to the presence of manganese And selenium. Mushrooms are typical of the autumn season, but can be found in grocery stores throughout the year.