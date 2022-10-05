we finally know the reference of its bewitching perfume that everyone is talking about!

What perfume does Rihanna smell like? This is the question that all those who have already met him have been asking themselves for years… The reason? Many personalities from showbiz have already said on several occasions that they have never smelled such a delicious smell!

“I Smell Everyone On The Red Carpet, Explained, And Rihanna Was The Best Smelling Celebrity From The Grammys”said American animator Ryan Seacrest in 2020.“She smells incredibly good. That’s one thing I can tell you. Everyone says it, but now that I’ve smelled it, it’s amazing”, said Nick Jonas. Same observation for Jim Pardon: “You have no idea. Rihanna smells so good. I am not joking. So much so that when I took the elevator in a hotel where we were both staying, I sniffled and thought to myself “Rihanna was there!” »said the interpreter of Sheldon Cooper in the series “The Big Bang Theory”.

Many testimonials that have the gift of intriguing everyone, especially since Asap Rocky’s companion has never revealed the reference of her perfume! Fortunately, a relative of the beautiful Rihanna has finally lifted the veil on this mystery. “She’s wearing ‘By Kilian’, and it’s called ‘Love: Don’t be shy'”, he told the British magazine Glamour !

A gourmet and sensual fragrance

“Love, don’t be shy” is described by the luxury brand By Killian as the transition between the innocence of a young girl and the beauty of a woman. It is a tender and gourmet fragrance inspired by marshmallow. Indeed, By Kilian has decided to mix this sweet smell with that of neroli and orange blossom. The contrast appears through woody notes that visibly seduced Rihanna as well as all those who had the chance to cross her path one day.

Kilian Paris – Love, Don’t Be Shy 50ml -€200