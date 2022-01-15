We finally know when you can buy a RTX 30 series (according to NVIDIA)

For several months now, we have been in the midst of a component crisis that has hit the industry hard.

The semiconductor crisis has heavily influenced the sector so much that it is practically impossible to find some of the hardware most requested by the community, as in the case of the PlayStation 5.

Not even Nvidia has been spared from all this with its RTX video cards, which are among the most requested on the market by enthusiastic PC gamers.

The demand for RTX GPUs is significantly higher than the offer, given that stocks are in short supply during this period.

Apparently however Nvidia claimed that the lack of drive it could be resolved in a few months, so as to make the GPU shortage only a distant memory (via Gamerant).

So, at least for Nvidia products, it seems we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and already from the second half of this year players will be able to get their hands on the new RTX 30 series.

Colette Kresse Nvidia said that the company feels much more confident in terms of stocks and that the situation will improve already this year. Kress said the company is in contact with its partners to “increase availability»Of its products.

It is not clear how Nvidia intends to do so to increase the amount of GPUs to be placed on the market given the current world situation, which does not suggest many big changes, but at this point all that remains is to wait. waiting for further news.

In the meantime, however, Nvidia does not wait and launches a new range of RTX, even entry-level, even if at this point we do not know when they will be found.

Finally, if you are considering buying a new video card, you can take a look at our review of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition.