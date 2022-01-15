Tech

We finally know when you can buy a RTX 30 series (according to NVIDIA)

Posted on

For several months now, we have been in the midst of a component crisis that has hit the industry hard.

The semiconductor crisis has heavily influenced the sector so much that it is practically impossible to find some of the hardware most requested by the community, as in the case of the PlayStation 5.

Not even Nvidia has been spared from all this with its RTX video cards, which are among the most requested on the market by enthusiastic PC gamers.

The demand for RTX GPUs is significantly higher than the offer, given that stocks are in short supply during this period.

Apparently however Nvidia claimed that the lack of drive it could be resolved in a few months, so as to make the GPU shortage only a distant memory (via Gamerant).

So, at least for Nvidia products, it seems we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and already from the second half of this year players will be able to get their hands on the new RTX 30 series.

Colette Kresse Nvidia said that the company feels much more confident in terms of stocks and that the situation will improve already this year. Kress said the company is in contact with its partners to “increase availability»Of its products.

It is not clear how Nvidia intends to do so to increase the amount of GPUs to be placed on the market given the current world situation, which does not suggest many big changes, but at this point all that remains is to wait. waiting for further news.

In the meantime, however, Nvidia does not wait and launches a new range of RTX, even entry-level, even if at this point we do not know when they will be found.

Finally, if you are considering buying a new video card, you can take a look at our review of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition.

If you are interested you can buy NVIDIA SHIELD TV on Amazon at the best discounted price.

Source link

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

41
World

Donald Trump killed by a drone, the chilling video from Iran. Shock threat to the former president – Il Tempo
29
News

Nocera Superiore, the first walking area for dogs arrives
29
Health

Family doctors, it is an emergency: there are 609 in the whole province, 71 doctors “lost” since 2018
29
Business

super extension and you can request it several times
28
News

‘Pretty Woman’ becomes a musical and talks about sexism and sex workers
28
Tech

backward compatibility with PS3 may have been confirmed by the Store
26
Business

50 years of Opel Rekord, the first successful diesel in Italy
25
Sports

Djokovic expelled from Australia: the sentence | The latest news
25
News

The Apple services business flourished in 2021
25
Tech

Hogwarts Legacy is at risk of being postponed to 2023 due to development problems, for a rumor – Nerd4.life
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top