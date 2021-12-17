we fly to the Land of Eagles

Ridolfi airport welcomed the first Albawings flight on Thursday, inaugurating the Forlì-Tirana route, operated by the Albanian company. A destination that has already received the approval of the Albanian community present in Romagna who immediately took advantage of this opportunity to travel to the Land of Eagles. On the first flight from Tirana there were Genti Kole, Chairman of Albawings, Anila Rama, CEO of Albawings and Elda Subashi, HR and Cabin Crew Manager of Albawings, welcomed on the runway by Giuseppe Silvestrini, president of Forlì Airport, and Alessandro Sozzi, director general of FA srl.

The new connection, operated with Boeing 737 aircraft, will connect Tirana and Forlì with two weekly frequencies, on Thursdays and Sundays at the following times: departure from Tirana at 12 and arrival in Forlì at 13.30 and take-off from Ridolfi at 14.10 and landing in Tirana at 15.25. Fares will start from 35.99 euros one way, offering up to 30 kilos of luggage, between cabin and hold, and seat selection on board included in the price. It will also be possible to increase the baggage allowance or choose comfort seats at an affordable price and protect your trip from the unexpected with the insurance formulas reserved for your customers. Albawings flights can be booked on the company’s website www.albawings.com.