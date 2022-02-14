“We focus on Italy, tourists want to see the cities of art” – Corriere.it

As the world tries to get out of the tunnel of the Omicron variant, Finnair, the main Finnish company, is investing 200 million euros to renovate the interiors of its Airbus A350 and A330 aircraft for intercontinental flights to Asia and North America by next year. New business class seats, introduction of the Premium economy and the restyling of the Economy. “Let’s also see it as the rebirth and restart of Finnair after the pandemic”, comments the managing director Topi Manner to the Courier service during an online interview. The news – announced after more than three years of studies and tests – will be seen starting from March 1st.

Topi Manner, CEO of Finnair (photo Leonard Berberi / Corriere)



The offer on Italy In the first half of this year – according to the specialized company Oag – Finnair will make more than 286,000 seats available between Helsinki and Italy, even more than those of the same period of 2019 (+ 1.4%), before Covid. Not only to bring Asian tourists to our country – since Helsinki is the fastest and shortest transit point – but also to make our compatriots travel to the East (and to the USA). In intercontinental flights, Finnair has also revised the service on board with new porcelains by Harri Koskinen and Iittala made specifically for the airline. The Marimekko design studio has designed a new collection of fabrics. The European Commission on 11 February gave the green light to the 48.62 million euros given by the Finnish government to the company as compensation for the damage suffered by Covid. Measure that follows the 600 million in loans in May 2020, the 286 million in public support in June 2020, and the 351.38 million in Covid compensation in March 2021.

The pandemic has not yet passed and you are spending 200 million. Doesn’t that seem risky to you?

“Not at all. This is the right time to invest and be ready to restart with a new product, attentive to sustainability ».

You have added a new flight class, the Premium economy, which is also present in other airlines. Because?

«First of all, it is a new definition of Premium economy. We did it because this product meets the new needs of passengers ».

And what do customers ask for?

«They can’t wait to go back to travel, to try the experience of flying perhaps with a richer offer, but also focusing on the essential. In addition to this we add the Nordic authenticity ».

The new business class on double aisle aircraft

You have also introduced, among the first in the world, the “light” version of the Business class: it costs less than the full fare, but there are also fewer options. How come?

“Because we have noticed that there is a range of customers who want to try the Business experience on board, but are not interested in the whole package, for example access to the lounge or priority boarding”.

Who is the main clientele on Finnair’s Business?

“The one who travels mainly for holidays.”

Do you think the addition of the Premium economy and the inclusion of the “light” Business respond to the demands of this segment of travelers?

“Absolutely. They are people who for two years have not been able to take a trip outside Europe due to Covid and the restrictions ».

People who, in your opinion, want to fly far and are also willing to spend more on the flight?

“That’s what I think. They are customers who have also saved in the meantime, which encourages them to pay more for the trip by sitting in Premium economy or Business ».

How are reservations going?

“They were growing in the fall, then with the arrival of Omicron from Christmas onwards we have seen a decline, but now they are recovering.”

Did Omicron also impact operations?

«Undoubtedly the variant has created more than a few difficulties for all the companies, even in terms of punctuality. This is because we also found ourselves with personnel in quarantine ».

The arrival of Covid has affected your main market: Asia. How did you change the programming?

«We have moved part of the offer to the United States, pending the complete reopening in the East. Across the Atlantic, we have launched new destinations such as Dallas and Seattle in the summer. We obviously fly to Asia as markets reopen such as India, Thailand, South Korea and Japan. Let’s not forget also the cargo which on some routes makes it possible to be profitable even though it still has few passengers ».

The new Premium economy

And in Europe?

“Seaside destinations will dominate.”

What connectivity do you make available in Italy?

«It is a market on which we focus a lot. In addition to Rome Fiumicino and Milan Malpensa, where we also operated during the pandemic peaks, for the summer season we will fly to Bologna – where among other things I booked a trip in June -, Naples and Verona. Speaking of Rome: I was recently with my family and it was great to revisit the city and repeat the experience ».

So are you thinking of a kind of return tourism?

“Yup. People want to repeat the experience they have already had, also because in the meantime they have been standing still for two years ».

You have recently opened a base in Stockholm. How come?

«Helsinki is Finnair’s hub and the main hub for intercontinental and European activities. What we have seen, however, is that on the one hand Norwegian Air has been downsized and on the other SAS has concentrated on Copenhagen: a vacuum has been created in Stockholm and we have decided to start point-to-point flights by basing three planes “.

Ryanair CEO claims Europeans will stay in Europe again this year.

“It is too simplistic a view. There is a slice of people who can’t wait to fly outside of Europe, they’re just waiting for other markets to reopen in Asia for example ».

Economy class

The consolidation between the companies on the continent seems to have stopped.

“I would say that Covid has slowed down the process, also due to the role that state aid plays. But I think it is inevitable so sooner or later we will see developments ».

How do you see the MSC plan that wants to take the majority of Ita Airways together with Lufthansa?

“It’s a very interesting thing, I’m curious to see how it turns out.”

And Finnair?

“We will continue to be independent from this point of view. It is no coincidence that we invest 200 million euros “.

