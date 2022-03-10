“We followed the advice of the experts”

L’Austria retraces his steps: in fact, the law on compulsory anti-vaccinationCovid. This was announced by the Austrian government. In a press conference, the Minister of European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler announced that the Government has “decided to follow the advice of the commission of experts” and to “suspend” compulsory vaccination.

MORE INFORMATION

Green pass abroad and spring travel, here is where it is needed and where the green certificate is not used in Europe

Novavax, launch bookings in Lazio. The Region: “No certainty about the date of arrival of supplies”

Compulsory vaccination was introduced with a law passed in February, which made Austria the first Western country to impose a vaccination obligation on a large part of the population. The suspension, the government said, “it takes effect immediately“. The law provided for a first phase of informing the population, in order to give the unvaccinated time to provide, and a second phase in which the authorities would begin to impose sanctions. This second phase should have started on March 15, with random checks carried out by the police, but the decision of the Austrian government blocked its departure.

Compared to when the law was proposed last December, the contagion situation in the country has significantly improved and most of the restrictions since March 5 had been lifted. For this reason, in recent weeks the government had formed a commission composed of scientists and jurists with the task of assessing whether compulsory vaccination was still a necessary and proportionate measure with respect to the progress of the pandemic. On 8 March, the commission reported to the government that it believes there is no need for a vaccination requirement in Austria at the moment. The Minister of Health, Johannes Rauch, and the Minister for Constitutional Affairs, Karoline Edtstadler, therefore announced that the measure has been suspended with immediate effect, and that the commission will report a possible new decision to the government in three months. about.