We found Jennifer Lopez’s exact wide-leg jeans from Frame at 30% off

When I want an affordable pair of jeans that is both attractive and durable, I always choose a pair from Levi’s, which is why I’m surprised I don’t already have this ridiculously beautiful pair. The 94 Baggy Jeans is available in three washes, though the lightest jean gets you closest to Lopez’s look, and it’s made of 100 percent cotton. One shopper who deemed these a “total winner” liked “how well these fit,” writing that the jeans “fit comfortably, but not tight or skinny at the waist” before adding that they “fall straight into the wide legs.” Go.” He further added, “I have received a lot of compliments for these.”

the story continues

gap wide leg jeans