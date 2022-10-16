we found the real Lionel Messi

After a season of adaptation, Lionel Messi returned this summer with new intentions. The Argentinian playmaker is the game leader of PSG.

Whistled at the Parc des Princes after elimination in the knockout stages of the Champions League, criticized by observers, Lionel Messi had a complicated first season in Paris. He still scored 11 goals and 14 assists including 5 goals in the Champions League, but zero assists. We must not forget either that he shot seven times on the uprights, a huge figure. This season, with a complete physical preparation, it is a new Messi who has put on the Parisian jersey.

Messi in a role of passer for Mbappé

After 9 league matches, the Pulga has already been decisive 12 times (5 goals and 7 assists) including the important goal scored in Lyon, for the 1-0 victory. Sergio Levinsky, Argentine journalist correspondent in Europe for Kicker explains the metamorphosis of the sevenfold Ballon d’Or:

“L1 is more physical and tactical and less technical than La Liga, Messi had to adapt. In addition, he had not made the preseason. Pochettino’s system did not suit him, it was more made to highlight Mbappé’s speed with long balls. I also think that at 35, Messi’s game has evolved, from scoring striker he has become more of a passer for two or three seasons. »

Serge Levinsky does not think, on the other hand, that we will see the player who ignited La Liga again: “I don’t think he will reach in Paris the level he had in Barcelona because already there is age and then he shines more intermittently. To be an idol in Paris, he must win the Champions League, but the competition is important. »

“If he is world champion, he will be euphoric and will be an asset for PSG in their quest for victory in the Champions League”

In this particular season with the World Cup in the middle of the season, one can also wonder what impact the World Cup will have on Messi’s mind. He will try in Qatar to win the only trophy missing from his list, we know that he is preparing particularly for this competition and a failure could have an impact on the second part of his Parisian season:

“If he is world champion, he will be euphoric and will be an asset for PSG in their quest for victory in the Champions League. If he isn’t, though, I think he’ll be mentally hurt for a while. The advantage is that the Champions League will only come back in February and he will have time to recover his spirits. adds Levinsky.

If Messi wants to offer the Champions League to Parisian supporters it will certainly be this year or never because his contract ends in 2023 and there is little chance that he will extend, he would have refused a first proposal from the Parisian leaders even if he has always said that he would not make a decision before the end of the World Cup:

“Frankly, I don’t think he will return to Barcelona in 2023 as a player. If he doesn’t win the World Cup, I think he could go to MLS, a less physically demanding championship. If he wins, it could give him a boost and make him want to continue until the 2026 World Cup because physically he is very strong, he takes care of himself, he has an irreproachable lifestyle. He’s a very smart boy too. In that case, he would stay in Europe and if he ever returns to Barcelona it will be as an ambassador or as a youth team coach, not as a player. »

At 35, Lionel Messi has not finished delighting his fans, in Paris or elsewhere, there are certainly a few years left for the Argentine genius to give chills to football lovers. Since the start of the season, it has shown that it is not over as some have wanted to say too quickly.