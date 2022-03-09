We found the wreck of the Endurance

Last weekend the mission to locate the ship Endurance on the Antarctic continent it achieved its goal, locating the wreck three kilometers deep in the Weddell Sea more than a century after it was shipwrecked in the ice on November 21, 1915. TheEndurance it is one of the most famous and important ships in the history of exploration for many reasons, historical and symbolic, linked to the story of the British explorer Ernest Shackleton, who managed to bring the crew to safety despite the shipwreck.

The expedition to find the wreck, called Endurance22 and organized by the British association Falkland Maritime Heritage Trust (FMHT), started last February with great hopes and some fears due to the prohibitive climate conditions of that area of ​​the planet. The head of the mission, geographer John Shears, told a BBC: «We have completed the most complicated search for a wreck in the world, constantly struggling with icebergs, storms and temperatures as low as -18 ° C. We have done something that many people thought impossible ».

We found it! The # Endurance22 Expedition has located the wreck of Endurance, Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ship which has not been seen since it was crushed by the ice and sank in the Weddell Sea in 1915 ????

The FMHT research team was aided by a South African icebreaker (Agulhas II) and two hybrid submarines, which can be operated remotely or move independently. To finance everything, it took 10 million dollars, donated by a lender who wanted to remain anonymous. The two submarines have plumbed the bottom of the Weddell Sea for about 12 hours a day since the beginning of February, finally finding Endurance last Saturday: at that point the submarine equipment was replaced with high-resolution video cameras and other tools to film the wreck.

Shears said that the moment they first saw the ship’s name written on the keel, still perfectly legible, they were “speechless.”

The director of the expedition, Mensun Bound, explained that the absence of organisms that feed on the wood and the rather low temperatures of the seabed have preserved the wreck well. The ship’s wood shows damage from the shipwreck, when the pressure of the ice caused it to sink, but the conditions are generally excellent: “Without exaggerating, this is the best-preserved wooden wreck I’ve ever seen,” said Bunden.

L’Endurance it is considered a monument of Antarctica, so the wreck has not been touched and nothing has been brought to the surface, even if the submarines have identified some objects belonging to the crew, such as clothing and dishes.

The reason why this wreck still arouses great admiration and interest after more than a century is due in part to the fact that no one had been able to locate it before, but above all to the remarkable history of the ship itself. The shipment of theEnduranceorganized by Ernest Shackleton, had the goal of crossing Antarctica by land, crossing the South Pole with dog sleds and covering a distance of almost 3 thousand kilometers.

The expedition left the English port of Plymouth on 9 August 1914, but before reaching Antarctica it was trapped in sea ice (pack). The ship drifted along with the ice for ten months before breaking and sinking.

The crew recovered what they could from the ship before it sank and established a base camp there, in the middle of the ice, thousands of kilometers away from the nearest inhabited lands, with temperatures as low as -45 ° C. After five months, Shackleton set out on a desperate trip with three lifeboats to reach the first inhabited islands further north, facing the open ocean. But the island they landed on after many hardships, the Elephant, was uninhabited, so Shackleton decided to go further along with five men, leaving the rest of the crew there.

In a lifeboat of just 7 meters, they traveled 1,600 kilometers, eventually reaching a whaling base in South Georgia. Four months later she set sail on a rescue mission for the rest of the crew remaining on Elephant Island. She still found them all alive and relatively healthy. It was August 30, 1916, 2 years and 21 days had passed since leaving England.

The photographs and filming of the submarines are strikingly similar to the images taken by Frank Hurley, the photographer who followed Shackleton on the expedition. Despite some damage probably due to the sinking – the mast has fallen and the sails are all tangled – the keel is practically intact. It is home to a variety of sea creatures, from sponges to sea urchins to various types of starfish.

National Geographic commissioned the team of researchers to produce a documentary on the expedition and the discovery, which is due to be released next autumn, with images taken by the researchers who participated in the expedition.