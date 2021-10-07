The actress of “Mamma mia!” she became a mother for the second time. This time it is a boy, as she announced on Instagram together with her husband and actor Thomas Sadoski, to whom she has been linked since 2015. The two are already parents of little Nina, now 3 years old, born shortly after their secret marriage with the belly. The couple does not like to be in the spotlight of gossip and spend a quiet life surrounded by nature, far from the mundane.

Amanda Seyfried she became a mother, for the second time. The actress of ‘Mamma mia!’ gave birth to hers second child, born of love with her husband and actor Thomas Sadoski. The couple announced the good news via the social page of a charity, which is involved in assisting children who are born in war zones. Not a new choice in the world of Hollywood, the same as Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry who became parents of the little girl Daisy Love. Then the couple had relied on Unicef. “Since our daughter’s birth three years ago, our commitment to innocent children who are so brutally affected by conflict has become one of the engines of our lives,” wrote Amanda Seyfried and her husband, commenting on the post. And on the actress’s official page, the same shot with the caption: “We gave birth to a little man.” Blue bow therefore for the baby, whose name has not yet been revealed.

Amanda Seyfried is already the mother of a little girl

Shortly after a wedding in secret and with the belly, Amanda Seyfried And Thomas Sadoski they first became parents in 2017. The little girl was born Nina, who is now three years old and blonde and beautiful like her mother. On the other hand, the actress has never hidden her desire to become a mother: “I want a child, I want to be a mother”, he declared in an interview with Vogue Australia. And to Marie Claire Uk he had confessed: “I have to hurry, I feel my eggs are dying, I really want a child”. The pregnancy was made known by the photos taken at a Givenchy party, for the launch of a perfume for which she was testimonial. The rounded shapes of the already evident tummy had left no room for doubt.

The secret marriage with Thomas Sadoski

The couple got married in 2017, in a “secret” ceremony, as many Hollywood stars choose to do. The actress of ‘Mamma mia!’ and the partner in fact, do not like to put their private life in the spotlight of gossip. They have a quiet life away from worldliness, they live surrounded by greenery and are dedicated to animals. Their love has been solid since 2015. The announcement of the wedding had come full circle, on the occasion of a guest of the actor on the James Corden show. On that occasion he had defined his partner, “my wife”, for the first time. And he explained: “We chose to make an escape. We went to the countryside, there was only the officiant and two witnesses. It was perfect, a wonderful day. She is the person I love most, admire, respect most in the world” .