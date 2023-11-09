“We get along very well and Rafael should take advantage of his ring”

In an interview during a program, cachaca Consulted about her relationship with Andre Bankoff. Cachaza is very much in love with Andre Bankoff. waterfall: Spreading



cachaca Has left many news on social networks regarding his relationship with andre bankoffWith whom we will celebrate the completion of one year as a couple in a few days. During a parade, the Brazilians were asked how they would work together, confirming that they were in a good phase and would continue to move forward together.

not only this, but cachaça His former partner also consulted him, rafael cardozoFor whom I wish all the best and who hopes that at some point he will fall in love again.

Cachaza is very happy next to Andre Bankoff.

During a fashion show for the new presentation of a famous shoe brand, cachaça spoke to the media “Trom” To talk about their lives, their projects and their relationships Andre Bankoff.

cachaça since consulted andre bankoffShe couldn’t help but get excited and said only wonderful things about their relationship, showing herself to be very in love:

“I’m very happy with Andre. We are very good, there is no problem with distance, he works a lot there (Brazil), he is away for months, but we understand each other and support each other in every possible way ‘

Many people were surprised, cachaça Revealed that she will be close to celebrate one year of relationship andre bankoff,

“We are going to celebrate one year of relationship, because it was our first trip together in January. “We went to a beach in Brazil and from there we never stopped seeing each other again.”

Not only this, but according to cachaça, andre bankoff I would be interested in getting married and becoming a father:

“He (Andre) is dying to be a father. This is something that is in the future plans, but if God sends it early, it should be received with great love.

He wishes Rafael Cardozo all the best

As expected, cachaça were also consulted rafael cardozo And he told her about the rumors that he was dating someone else.

without thinking, cachaça Decided to wish him all the best and hope everything goes well for him:

“May things go well for you, may you be happy and may you be loved. It is unnecessary to wish bad for the ex-partner, I wish him all the happiness in the world.”

Regarding engagement ring, cachaça indicated that rafael cardozo He should use it, except to indicate that he will receive one soon:

“With. “I don’t know what he did with the ring, but take advantage of it because a new ring is coming.”