We get another year at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital as ‘The Resident’ heads into season 6

Medical dramas continue to be very popular in the television landscape as fans can get involved in the lives of hospital staff and the revolving door of patients seeking treatment.

Much like Grey’s Anatomy and ER, The Resident has garnered a loyal and devoted fanbase in the years since its debut. The FOX drama centers on the doctors, nurses and other employees at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital.

Like Meredith and Derek Shepherd’s romance on Grey’s Anatomy, The Resident initially featured the on-and-off relationship between nurse practitioner Nicolette “Nic” Nevin (Emily VanCamp) and chief resident Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry). Sadly, season 5 saw the death of Nic, and with that, the death of a beloved couple that fans really cherished. Now that Season 5 is wrapping up, there are too many loose ends in the mix for this to be the last. Is The Resident cancelled? Let’s get into it.

Source: Fox Is ‘The Resident’ cancelled?

The show has certainly had some bumps in the road since it began in 2018. Despite wrapping up Season 3 early due to pandemic shutdowns, The Resident returned for Season 4 in January 2021. The series even took the lead from the COVID-19 pandemic. in the season 4 premiere, but a subsequent time jump allowed the characters to move beyond the virus.

Nic and Conrad got married in Season 4 and the two found out they were expecting their first child, but that joy didn’t last long when Nic was killed in a car accident. Season 5 episode 6 was moved up four years because the writers wanted there to be a substantial break from grieving Nic’s death. Now it looks like Conrad is preparing to finally get some much-needed closure so he can welcome a new love into his life. Will we see this in a sixth season?

Source: Fox

Variety confirmed that The Resident will return for season 6! This was really exciting as FOX waited until hour 99 to announce the return of The Resident and 9-1-1, two of their most popular shows. This decision was made one day before the season 5 finale of the medical drama, during which a big guest star appears.

Nic returns to ‘The Resident’ for one last hurrah.

Towards the end of her time on The Resident, Emily VanCamp (much like her character) was pregnant with her first child. She spoke to Deadline before leaving the show where she told them, “We started talking about [my leaving] Some time ago. I spent so many years on network television, but suddenly the priorities changed. I think there comes a time in every woman’s life, in every person’s life, when it’s less about work and more about family, and that’s what happened while I was doing the show.”

Of course, Emily left the door open for a possible return in the form of some flashbacks, which is exactly what we’re seeing during the season 5 finale. At this point, Conrad is struggling to move on with his love life. In this episode, we’ll see Nic and Conrad together through some key memories that Conrad will use to finally give himself a break when it comes to grieving Nic. Hopefully Season 6 will give us a new love interest for Conrad. It’s been long enough.

The Resident airs Tuesdays at 8 pm EST on FOX.

