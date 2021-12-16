Giving gifts and spending little is certainly a difficult matter. In fact, the most beautiful ones we think must necessarily cost a lot of money.

Most of the time it is also true, but in the cases that we will see together the question is different. In fact, you need to look for quality products that do not require large quantities. If we choose good champagne, for example, a bottle is enough to surprise and not necessarily a whole case.

For mom and dad

Giving something to your mom is the best way to tell her we love her. At least at Christmas, we should try to understand what her real needs are and give her a useful gift. Of course, the mother will always be very condescending towards us and therefore even if we are wrong we do not risk too much. For the mother we will always be “pieces of heart” and the gesture alone will please her a lot. However, especially if our mother is over 50, a good anti-aging cream is definitely the best solution.

We have to go to one of those large quality chains that sells extremely selected products. In fact, as also mentioned in this analysis, high quality products do not need so much application. In other words, it doesn’t take much to already have a good result. A nice eye contour can also be a great idea, but in the same way as before let’s just remember to choose quality products. For our father the speech is similar to that of our mother.

Our dads are also not that touchy about gifts and the fact that we have thought about it may already be a great thing. However, a good shaving suit can be a great idea – a good razor, a good soap and a good lotion are certainly welcome.

We go without fail with these gifts that are cheap and very surprising

When we have to give something to our best friend or best friend, we must try to pay even more attention.

Friends are not like our parents, they expect different things from us. Among other things, our friends are often more or less the same age as us and if this is not the case anyway, more or less, we know them.

If we are talking about a woman, we cannot help but think of products related to cosmetics, such as make-up, perfumes, creams or some box that incorporates a bit of all these products.

Instead, as far as men are concerned, we can try to avoid buying the usual perfume or accessory. Man, in general, experiences clothes and accessories in a functional and not an aesthetic way. We can surprise a friend of ours by trying to give him something related to his car, such as a more particular perfume for his interior. Otherwise, we can also get him a bottle of a good full-bodied wine, like this one, for example. So, let’s go without saying with these gifts that cost little and surprise a lot.

