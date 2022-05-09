“We guarantee recreation and tourism to workers”

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez reported this Monday at a press conference that by order of Nicolás Maduro they will guarantee recreation and tourism to all workers in the country.

Rodríguez indicated that “a plan has already been made to attend to the recreation and tourism of the workers.”

Likewise, Venezolana de Turismo (Venetur) will be in charge of initiating agreements with the ministries to offer economic packages.

100 tourism destinations in the country

He added that in addition, through banking, they will have “different funds and easy payment.”

He stressed that there will be more than “100 tourist destinations, as the president said yesterday, in the Andes, the Caribbean, the Llanos and the Orinoquia axes.”

He indicated that the president asked that La Orchila Island be included among the destinations, in addition to Canaima, Margarita and Los Roques.

Likewise, he assured that the entire tourism system will be within reach through what he called “social packages”, as well as social and access prices for the country’s workers.

Familiar trip

“That their vacation bonuses can be paid through this healthy recreation and tourism that can occur at the level of all ministries,” he stressed.

Nicolás Maduro announced on Sunday, May 1, the creation of a national recreation and tourism system for all workers.

Whose purpose is that all workers “can go with paid expenses and with their family.”

“You have to imagine the Venezuelan working people there in Los Roques or in the Tepuy Mayor taking their selfie,” said the president.

“Enjoying the natural wonders that Venezuela offers,” he added.

