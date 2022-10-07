“We had never shared this terror”

“You live here, right? I just love this flat, it’s bigger than mine,“He has thrown the great Toni Clapés to the great Gemma Nierga just starting her intervention this Friday in the program she presents on TVE, idea cafe. And curiously, part of the delicious conversation between the two had to do with houses, flats, buildings and places to live, beyond this beautiful set. Two of the best communicators we have in Catalonia who share a job… and who at one point in their lives shared a home.



Gemma Nierga and Toni Clapés / TVE

The RAC1 announcer has gone to the Nierga program as a movie buff and series buff, to talk about what his series and films header. On the first question, Toni has no doubts, mad manthe series about New York publicists in the 1960s. He acknowledges that even after watching so much, he would drink some whiskey at home, just as his protagonists always did: “It generated a certain addiction in me. All day they are drinking whiskey. From time to time I gobbled one down”:

Regarding the movies, it is not so clear. Maybe lost in translationwhich happens in a country, Japan, that he would not mind visiting again when he was:

Sofia Coppola’s wonderful film, with Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray, is already 22 years old, since it was released in 2003. But they have also talked about another film that is still much older and that was quite an event when it was released in 1974. Originally it was called The towering inferno. Here, the burning colossusand had a colossal and stellar multi-cast: Steve McQueen, Paul Newman, William Holden, Faye Dunaway, Fred Astaire or OJSimpson. “A film that unites Toni and me a lot, and now we will explain why”Nierga says.

It was watching this shocking movie and thinking: “What are we doing here”?. And by here we refer to the building where the two lived, each on their own floor, but sharing a staircase. Because Gemma and Toni were neighbors in a skyscraper in Barcelona. “This man and I lived in the same building, a skyscraper in Barcelona. I lived on the 21st floor, door 3 and you Toni on the 20th floor, door 3, one on top of the other. And in the Urgell cinema they did ‘El colossus en llamas'”. They both went to see her, and “me I came home terrified. We had never been able to share this terror of living in a skyscraper“. And the panic that the two had came, above all, from a sentence where the fire chief, Steve McQueen, said that “Architects… They know there’s no safety in putting out a fire above the seventh floor, and yet they keep making them as high as possible…”



Nierga recognizes the fear he had. “When I heard this phrase, Toni, I thought: ‘What are we doing living above the 20th floor? But what are we doing there?’, she says. And the: “I came home, terrified like you, and I told my father: ‘the firemen’s ladders don’t come…’. And my father: ‘no, but Toni, with two mattresses they come, eh’ And I thought, what mattresses does this man have on his head??. Even the anguish was such that Gemma Nierga came to look out the window at a lower building in front and to think how I would make it so that a rope would take me there“. I Clapés is added: “I could see myself zip-lining from where we were, the 20th, 3rd, to the small building. I thought: ‘how will I place my mother? She’ll send the fireman out to fry asparagus”!. Sensational.

Luckily nothing happened, nor did they ever suffer a fire. The greatest fear that Gemma and Toni had to suffer was fear that one day they would arrive loaded with bags of the purchase and see how the elevator had broken down.