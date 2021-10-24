News

‘We had no plans for Nick Fury after Iron Man’

Could you imagine a Marvel Cinematic Universe without Nick Fury? We are sure that it is a bit difficult for everyone, so much is the affection we have learned to feel towards the character of Samuel L. Jackson: the SHIELD boss, however, actually risked being left out of the project.

Talking about the fate of the character who will return in The Marvels was one of the associate producers of the franchise, Jeremy Latcham, as part of the book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: according to his words there is no they were plans for Nick Fury after the first Iron Man of 2008.

Latcham said they called Samuel L. Jackson and asked him if he was interested in a cameo. ‘We didn’t have a plan or any agreements for other films in the future, ‘Latcham explained. ‘We just had this weird idea that people wouldn’t give a damn if we put it in the finale‘. Jackson accepted and, although the scene lasted very little, the secret was kept in order not to spoil the surprise for the historical fans“reads the book.

The unanimous appreciation received by Jackson’s Nick Fury evidently had to do reevaluate it to producers: better this way, don’t you think? Speaking of “what if”, meanwhile: not everyone knows that, before Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. auditioned for Doctor Doom.

