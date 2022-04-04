“We had our story”: Lupillo Rivera talks like never before about his romance with Belinda

Lupillo Rivera in an interview with Yordi Rosado for his YouTube channel, opened his heart and for the first time gave details of the relationship he had with Belinda Two years ago.

According to his account, when he and the pretty green-eyed woman met during their participation as coaches in “La Voz Azteca” in 2019, the chemistry between them arose but they agreed to keep their romance private.

“We are going to deny it, nobody has seen us together, we are going to say that it is a lie”, the singer mentioned.

Lupillo Rivera gave details of his romance with Belinda

Photo: Instagram @yordirosadooficial

However, although they both agreed to keep it a secret, their program partners Yahir and Ricardo Montaner realized what was happening but stayed out of it.

“We had a very nice time, we had our history, our time”, mentioned.

Lupillo Rivera assured that despite much that has been said about Belinda, she is not an interested womanfor which he denied having given him a house as much has been speculated.

“Proudly, I never had to buy anything for Belinda, I never bought her a house, nothing like that… What we had was a fun time, a happy time and how good“He added, making it clear that talking about this now does not affect the relationship he has with his wife, Giselle Soto, at all.

Lupillo Rivera talked about the tattoo that was made of Belinda

Photo: Instagram @yordirosadooficial

Regarding the tattoo that Lupillo made of Belinda’s face on the inside of his armJenni Rivera’s brother He confessed that she never asked him to do it, but he insisted in an attempt to show her how much he loved her.

“It took 8 hours (to tattoo me), I went with my engineer who was the one who got the tattoo artist.”

When asked if before doing it he did not think about what would happen if his romance with the blonde did not work out, to which he said: “There is no anger, it is part of my life, it is something I decided to do and I will not go back from what what I wanted to do,” he explained.