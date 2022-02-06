“We had to give the character what he deserves”

Amazon Prime Video has decided to give life to the reboot of Jack Reacher, the famous films starring Tom Cruisewhich many believe would not have been suitable for the role of the former Military Police detective.

In fact, in the books, this character is described as super muscular (between 100 and 115 kg in weight) and over 1.95 meters tall. Jack Reacher is known to be very physically imposing, and in one book he is described as “extremely tall, extremely broad, with long arms and long legs” and with “hands the size of kitchen plates.” No matter how well Tom Cruise played the role, the actor less than 1.70 m tallwould not have been suitable for this part in the eyes of a lot of fans.

The new Amazon Reacher series tries to remedy this casting error by choosing Alan Ritchson as the protagonist. Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Lee Childswho is also an executive producer on the show, said in this regard:

“There was criticism from fans of the books because they had built a very clear picture of what this character should have been like. We decided to do something different and not just to please the readers but also to give the character what it was. it deserves. We just need a lot of fun. “

Childs then added: “I think size is important in this case, especially for some parts of the narrative. Reacher has to scare people and you can do that much easier with a look when you’re a huge animal than a normal-sized actor.”

What do you think about it?