“We had to sleep in the stable”

In his recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Showthe actress amanda seyfried gave new details of his family life on a farm in upstate New York.

The interpreter of heavy girls He recalled a recent experience in which he had to take his two children to sleep in a stable, as the weather played against them.

Seyfried recounted that she and her children, 4 years and 17 monthsrespectively, had to make this drastic decision because one of their generators “It blew up two weeks ago with a big ice storm.”

“The problem is that if there is wind and ice, everything goes out. Nobody gets electricity. We have two generators, I am a lucky person. And our only generator blew up two weeks ago in a big ice storm, you couldn’t even go home.“, he explained.

“I have two small children and in the middle of the night we had no heat. We ended up having to walk outside in 5 degree weather to the barn and sleep there because the generator works for thatit works for the horse barn and the extra guest barn,” he added.

“It was one of those things where it’s like this is what you do, this is what you surrender to, you sacrifice these things when nature happens“, He continued telling about his life on the farm.

Despite these drawbacks, which are clearly beyond its reach, Amanda and her family live very happily on the outskirts of the city.