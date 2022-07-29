“We have a moral debt to him”, Laporta puts a layer on a return of Messi

Barely five days after talking about his desire to bring Lionel Messi back to FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta gave a layer of it Thursday afternoon, during the American tour of the Catalan club. The president of the blaugranas explained that he felt a “moral debt” towards the Argentinian from Paris Saint-Germain, whom he wants to see end his career at Barça.

We don’t stop Joan Laporta anymore. Already the author of a foot call in the direction of Lionel Messi barely five days ago, the president of FC Barcelona reiterated his remarks Thursday afternoon in New York (overnight in France), where the Catalan club ends currently on her US tour. The goal? Make the Argentine genius understand that he will always be welcome at Barça, if he wishes to end his career there.

“We have a moral debt to him”, declared Joan Laporta in front of the journalists, in the corridors of Rockefeller Center where the leader presented the partnership established between his club and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, an agency placed under the aegis of the United Nations.

After a heartbreaking departure from FC Barcelona when he was ready to extend his adventure with the Catalan club, Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021. Since then, Barça have found cash , makes a big transfer market and is therefore preparing to put the small dishes in the big ones to try to attract Messi again.

PSG consider extending Messi

“I would like the end of his career to be done with the Barça shirt and to be applauded on all grounds,” Laporta explained, before continuing: “It’s a wish I have. Nothing n was discussed. I feel co-responsible for this end [en 2021]. I believe this is a temporary end and that we will make this aspiration a reality. At least, that’s our intention.”

Under contract until 2023 (with an optional additional year), Messi will not leave PSG this summer, especially since the capital club plans to extend it. But by dropping these small statements far from innocuous, Laporta is planting the seed that could potentially lead to a return of Messi to Barça. The Argentinian clan said it was annoyed at the end of May by the position taken by the Catalan president. However, the seduction operation continues. We understand, Laporta will not let go easily.