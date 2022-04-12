We have a new Percy Jackson! Walker Scobell will star in the Disney+ series

The actor, known for his role in “The Adam Project”, will star in Percy Jackson’s television fiction. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)

The search for Logan Lerman’s successor is over. Disney+ has chosen a new Percy Jackson for the next television series that will integrate its catalog of original productions. Walker Scobell will be the next actor to give life to this famous character who was born in the adventure and fantasy literary saga created by the writer Rick Riordan.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will consist of a television adaptation of the books best seller of the same name that were published between 2005 and 2009 . After successful novels have spawned two movies in the past, the platform streaming will bet on telling the story in a format of episodes and seasons with Scobell as the first to join the cast, since it has not yet been confirmed who would be the other stars that will accompany him on this journey.

Walker Scobell and Ryan Reynolds starred in the science fiction film directed by Shawn Levy. (Netflix)

The young artist recently made his film debut with the adam projecta Shawn Levy film that was released this year through Netflix. In this science fiction and drama proposal, she brought young Adam to life and shared the leading role with Ryan Reynolds, who played his older version. Other notable Hollywood figures such as Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldaña were also part of the cast.

His start in acting is very fresh and it seems that this was the profile that best suited the role of Percy Jackson in this franchise reboot live action. In 2010 and 2013, Logan Lerman stepped into the iconic demigod’s shoes for the big screen, starring alongside Alexandra Daddario, Brandon T. Jackson, Douglas Smith, Jake Abel and Leven Rambin. Both films were directed by the American filmmaker Chris Columbus.

Shawn Levy, Zoe Saldana, Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo pose together at the premiere of “The Adam Project”. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix)

Rick Riordan is happy for the choice of Walker Scobell

Shortly after the announcement was made official, Rick Riordan shared a few words about the signing of the next interpreter of Percy Jackson. “ Walker Scobell is an incredibly talented young man who blew us away with his audition tapes for the role of Percy ”, he wrote in a post on his website. In addition to being listed as an executive producer, the author will be much more involved in development and will write the pilot episode alongside Jon Steinberg.

“Many of you recently found out how great Walker is when you saw the adam project, in which Walker lit up the screen as a younger version of Ryan Reynolds’ character. We were lucky enough to audition Walker months before that production came out, but the film only confirmed what we already knew about his talent. It was obvious to me and the rest of the crew that Walker had the perfect blend of comedic timing, sweetness, rebelliousness, sarcasm and heroism to embody our hero Percy Jackson,” he added.

Rick Riordan’s literary saga will be adapted again, but this time for the small screen. (Disney)

Television fiction, which will bear the title of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, officially started as a Disney + project in January of this year. The plot centers on a 12-year-old boy who discovers that he is a demigod and begins to deal with the reality of his supernatural origins and the powers that have been bestowed upon him. However, his life turns upside down when Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt, so he must make a trip across the United States to recover it under a very important mission: to return order and calm to Olympus. .

