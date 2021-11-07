We have a plan to quickly find a new habitable Earth

The Decal Survey on Astronomy and Astrophysics is a sort of wish list that is drawn up every 10 years by astronomers to report to NASA what they think should be done. It’s about missions but also tools.

These surveys led to the creation of Hubble, for example, which is now in orbit around the Earth and will bring the new James Webb Space Telescope into space this year.

Now astronomers would like to go even further and start thinking about the next generation of telescopes, which in theory should be ready by 2040. Huge space telescopes, capable of seeing infrared, optical and ultraviolet light in the atmospheres of the planets that are 10 billion times fainter than the stars on which they orbit, looking for signs of life. But the report also recommends developing two smaller telescopes, one that sees X-rays and one that sees far infrared, almost simultaneously, by investing in various ground-based telescopes and space missions already in development.

In this way, in 20 years we will have a fleet of really powerful tools able to observe the universe like never before. The goal would be to finally find a new Earth, another habitable and perhaps inhabited planet. At the moment the problem in observing exoplanets is that, obviously, they do not emit their own light, but you have to wait until they pass in front of a star, and it is very complicated to study them. With this new class of telescopes we could get to see even the most hidden.

Keivan Stassun, a professor of physics and astronomy at Vanderbilt and one of the committee members who said. “We want to discover new lands. We want to discover habitable worlds. This is a specific scientific priority ”.

