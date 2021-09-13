“We have a problem with the controls.” Flight crash

Flight, which will air tonight at 9:27 pm on Rete 4, is a film by director Robert Zemeckis who, throughout his career, has always been attracted to stories that were based on real events, as he did for the film, for example. The Walk. Flight, in fact, it is a film freely inspired by plane crash which involved Alaska Airlaines in 2000, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

Flight, the plot

Air pilot Whip Whitaker (played by Denzel Washington) wakes up in a hotel room with flight attendant Katerina Marquez (Nadine Velazquez). Regardless of the flight that awaits them the next day, the two spent a night of revelry between drugs, sex and alcohol. Despite this, the next morning Whip is on the plane he has to fly: the man stands on his feet only thanks to cocaine he hired to stay alert. But after overcoming a turbulence that has frightened the passengers, the pilot goes to sleep, giving the helm of the aircraft to his second.

Whip, however, is awakened with a jolt when the plane is one step away from landing. A failure of the control sensors makes the plane almost completely unmanageable and the landing is in danger of turning into one massacre. Whip, however, masterfully manages to regain control before it’s too late, managing to save 96 of the 102 passengers on board. His heroic act, however, will soon be tainted by an investigation against him. In fact, despite the manual maneuver, Whip will be investigated because of the drugs and alcohol they found in his blood. For man it is therefore a question of choosing between freedom and honor.

The true story of the plane crash that inspired the film

As the website of theInternet Movie Data Base, Flight he was inspired by flight Alaska Airlines 261, departed from Gustavo Dìaz Ordaz international airport in Puerto Vallarta in Mexico, to Seattle-Tacoma airport, which included a stopover in San Francisco. The incident occurred on January 31, 2000 around 16.20 at 4.3 kilometers north of the island of Anacapa, in the Californian territory, when the plane crashed into the Pacific Ocean.

Loading... Advertisements

Unlike what is told in Flight, however, there was not any survivors: the impact with the ocean water almost immediately destroyed the plane and the 83 passengers as well as the 5 crew members died. The pilot, Ted Thompson, and first officer, William Tansky, had reported to the control tower that there were problems with the plane’s stabilizer. At that point the plane was about eight thousand meters high and the pilots tried to raise it to at least 9500 meters in height, but by then they had already lost control of the aircraft, which began a descent at a speed of two thousand meters at the minute which, according to estimates, was three times the normal speed.

As he tells Nerd League, the two pilots still tried to keep calm on board, especially for the passengers and said: “Folks we had some trouble with the controls here in the cabin and we’re working on it. Uh on the right is Los Angeles and we’re going to head there. We’re pretty busy here trying to fix the situation and I don’t expect any major problems once activated. some secondary systems. But we will go to Los Angeles and I expect to arrive at the gate in about twenty or thirty minutes. “ At that point the commander tries to rotate the plane with a maneuver never tried before, but unfortunately he is unsuccessful. Due to the speed of the descent, the impact with the water is lethal. In the San Francisco airport the news of the crash it leaves the relatives of the passengers in a state of total despair, to the point that psychologists and priests are called to give them comfort.

Already follow the gossip page of ilGiornale.it?