“We have already shown that we can compete at this level, for a reason we are the only representative from Honduras”

The blue team, led by Diego Vázquez, has not passed the round in recent years, but in a press conference before the match, he stated that he has good memories of the competition.

Motagua begins a new adventure in the Concacaf Champions League. The blue team will face the Seattle Sounders in the round of 16 phase.

“The last memories we have of Concacaf are positive, we faced America and Atlanta, we were a little short of winning, we were winning both games and we hope that this third time we can overcome that obstacle and win the game here at home. The Mexicans and Americans are very strong teams, like all the ones in this tournament”.

How to face the game without fans?

“Just now I was talking to the guys from Concacaf and we were unlucky that that flare fell on the head of one of the players (from Communications in the Concacaf League final), which burned his hair a little bit, we had that misfortune and therefore the suspension of the public, but well, we are very excited, we have been working well, we already proved to ourselves that we can compete at this levelfor all the matches we have played before in this tournament, it is very difficult to be here, for something we are the only representatives of Honduras in this tournamentand how I always tell the players, have a lot of fun getting here”.

How are they going to compete with this Seattle Sounders?

“The first thing is logically to be very organized, they are a club that if you make a mistake they will not forgive you. We will seek to counteract all the virtues that they have and we will try to be focused on the tactical part and make the opportunities we have. We also have the advantage that for them it will be the first friendly match, it is true, they played with a team from Los Angeles, but I understand that it was a training session, this will be their first official match”.

What is the most dangerous you studied from your rival?

“It is one of the strongest teams in MLS, in fact, it was recently champion, we were watching some of their games, it has very strong central defenders, people with power, they have fast people up front like Raúl Ruidíaz, the Roldán brothers and our team. They also have fast and strong players, we have to give the court width, gain depth and play with one and two touches”.

The first leg will be this Thursday at the Olympic Stadium at 8:06 pm. For this match, Concacaf did not authorize the public and closed the National Stadium after objects were thrown last December in the Concacaf League final against Communications.