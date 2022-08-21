We have (bad) news about the ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ reboot

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ rebootone of the best vampire series to sink your teeth into, and which is available in Spain through Disney+, has been put on “on pause” indefinitely.

Executive producer Gail Berman announced the news on the Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast. Unfortunately, the series also does not yet have an official chain to call “home”which could be one of the reasons why it will not see the light of day anytime soon, according to Deadline.

the rebootwhich has been developing since 2018, it was billed as a “richly diverse” show. This new version of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ would feature a black actress as the main heroine.

Fox

When 20th Century Fox – yes, the Fox that ruined the movie ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ – announced the series, it described this reboot as “just like the original.” And they added: “Some aspects of the series could be seen as metaphors for the problems we face today.”

The creator of the series, Joss Whedon, confirmed his favorite episode of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and, incidentally, also confirmed his incorporation into this reboot as executive producer, with Monica Owusu-Breen (‘Midnight, Texas’) as writer and showrunner.

Owusu-Breen said of the series in 2018: “For some genre writers, it’s ‘Star Wars.’ ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ is my ‘Star Wars.’ Before I became a writer, I was a fan. For seven seasons, I watched Buffy Summers growing up, finding love, killing that love. I watched her fight and fight and kill.”

“There’s only one Buffy, she can’t be replaced. I wouldn’t try. But here we are, 20 years later…and the world seems so much scarier. So, it might be time to meet a new slayer…And That’s all I can say”.

Getty Images

But since then, Whedon has had allegations of misconduct on the set of ‘Justice League’ by Ray Fisher and actress Gal Gadot.

Then, in early 2021, Buffy star Charisma Carpenter also spoke out against Joss Whedon. Soon Sarah Michelle Gellar, the original Buffy, distanced herself from Whedon and was backed up by Michelle Trachtenberg, who played Buffy’s sister, Dawn.

So, as at the moment it doesn’t look like this reboot is going to go ahead, we can always fall back on the original ‘Buffy’, one of the best series of the 90s that is still as fresh and fun as it was then.