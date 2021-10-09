“We have been friends for many years”

Dayane Mello and Leonardo DiCaprio together at the sea: the former competitor of Big Brother Vip reveals the truth to Live-Non è la d’Urso.

For several days some have been back in trend on social networks photo that they portray Dayane Mello And Leonardo Dicaprio intent on spending a fun day at the beach. Fans of the Big Brother Vip they hypothesized that between the two there could be – or had been – a real one flirt And Barbara d’Urso did not miss the opportunity to question the beautiful Brazilian model. In the study of Live-It is not the d’Urso, Dayane explains what’s really between her and the Hollywood star.

Live-Non è la d’Urso: Dayane Mello tells the truth about the relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio

What they do together Dayane Mello And Leonardo Dicaprio? She is an internationally famous model, reality show habituée and one of the most beloved contestants of the fifth edition of the Big Brother Vip. Him, star of Hollywood, he is loved by women all over the world for his interpretations and his magnetic charm. When on the web they started to circulate photo that they portray Dayane And Leonardo together, at the sea, the Brazilian fans have assumed that between them there was some tender.

The news caused a scandal and Barbara d’Urso decided to investigate, questioning the person directly concerned in the living room of Live-It is not the d’Urso. After spilled the beans on the relationship with Rosalinda Cannavò, the Mello explained what is really between her and Di Caprio. “I have known Leonardo for a lot of years, since I was 19 and together we had the most beautiful parties, from Cannes to Saint Tropez. We have a group of friends, I never had anything with him. At this time we were at the beach as friends “, he clarified Dayane much to the chagrin of the hostess, who hoped to get a luscious gossip from this confession.

While the hypothesis of seeing is now excluded Dayane in the arms of Leo, the question remains open Rosalinda. The Sicilian actress sought dialogue after the end of Gf Vip, certain that the discussions of the last few weeks in Home were dictated by stress and anxiety about the The final. The model, however, still does not have clear ideas about the relationship with the Cannavò and takes additional time to reflect.

