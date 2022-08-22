“We have been pioneers in personalized precision medicine and continue to be so with innovative advanced therapies”

With almost three thousand associates, the Spanish Society of Hematology and Hemotherapy (SEHH) is consolidated as a reference entity at an international level. Ramón García has been in charge of the SEHH since 2019, leading competitive proposals such as the publication of the SANGRE magazine, which stands as the official organ of …





With almost three thousand associates, the Spanish Society of Hematology and Hemotherapy (SEHH) is consolidated as a reference entity at an international level. Ramón García has been at the head of the SEHH since 2019, leading competitive proposals such as the publication of the SANGRE magazine, which stands as the official body for the scientific dissemination of Spanish hematology. “Other important achievements of this presidency have been the implementation of a Senior Mobility Stay Abroad and the creation of the Support Network for Clinical Research in Hematology and Hemotherapy (RAICH), which aims to accompany and advise hematology professionals at all stages of clinical trials“, declares Ramón García, president of the SEHHwho has been a hematologist at the University Hospital of Salamanca since 1994. He is also currently head of the Molecular Laboratory Unit since April 2019 and a researcher at the Salamanca Cancer Research Center since 2001. “I actively participate in the Spanish groups GEM/PETHEMA and GELTAMO, focusing on the biology of myeloma, detection of minimal residual disease, and global studies on Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia and Hodgkin’s lymphoma.”

Research is key in hematology and hemotherapy. Not in vain, thanks to scientific advances today it is possible to cure the vast majority of patients with CML, more than 90% of children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and many young people with Hodgkin’s lymphoma (HL). “We have also tripled the survival of patients with multiple myeloma in the last three decades,” he says, adding: “We are facing a promising future because research makes it easier to apply knowledge in immunology, cytometry, genetics, engineering, epidemiology and other areas. Of medicine”.

Apart from hematological cancer, they also advance in the cure of genetic hematological diseases such as thalassemia, hemophilia or sickle cell disease. “Hematologists have been pioneers in personalized precision medicine and continue to be so with innovative advanced therapies such as hematopoietic transplantation, gene therapy, CAR-T immunotherapy or somatic cell therapy and tissue engineering.”

In the field of diagnosis, improvements come from liquid biopsy, next-generation massive sequencing techniques or the detection of minimal residual disease. “Being a comprehensive and transversal specialty, it is constantly growing, and, therefore, its potential is immense. The hematologist participates very actively in the diagnosis of hematological diseases, applies advanced therapies for the optimal treatment of their patients and holds the key from hospital blood banks and transfusion centers“, Ramon Garcia maintains.

Hence, a determined commitment to research is necessary. “We need health authorities to invest once and for all in independent cooperative research. It is also important that the use of innovative diagnostic tools, such as next-generation sequencing, be democratized so that personalized medicine is possible in our country”.

