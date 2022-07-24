“We have chosen what we like”

Ramón Bernardas and Marta Bernadet.

“I was not worried about the situation of the doctors, Above all, there is the will to want to study Medicine.“. Thus he explains Martha Bernadetteone of the two students who have recently taken a 10 in Catalonia selectivity, the choice of studies, in an interview in Medical Writing. “I haven’t worried. I have chosen something that I like“, expresses Ramon Bernardas, the other student who has achieved the highest grade. Both are protagonists of the first time in history that there are two 10 in the same selectivity and will be classmates of the Medicine Degree at Pompeu Fabra University (UPF).

Ramon has studied at the Escola Pia de Sabadellwhile Marta has studied at Salesians of Sant Vicenç dels Horts, in Sant Boi de Llobregat. “Medicine has two powerful attractions for me: use sciencesuch as Physics or Biology, and I am a person who is curious about science, and puts this science at the service of peopleRamon argues.

For her part, Marta acknowledges that “it is not a decision that I had in mind from a very young age.” After suffering two injuries and knee operations, “the doors of Medicine were opened to me. They saw how they treated me and I wanted to do the same for others”, she details. “I like the service and helping others”, she adds.

Why have you chosen to study at UPF?

Both Marta and Ramon have opted to study Medicine at Pompeu Fabra University (UPF), so They will be classmates from the next academic year 2022-2023. Marta had three options: at the University of Barcelona at the Clinic Campus, at the University of Barcelona at the Bellvitge Campus or at UPF.

It was decided when he visited UPF at the open day. “The Hospital del Mar caught my attention and that the university is right next to the hospital. In addition, this year will be the first in which the degree will be unique to Pompeu and not in conjunction with the UAB. I really liked what they taught mesuch as simulations of medical practices and cooperative work with other careers such as Nursing and other health”, says Marta.

In the case of Ramon, what has attracted him most is that UPF it only offers 60 places “so learning will be more individualized. I understand that they offer Erasmus and they have many connections”, he points out, and maintains that he has also called him that practices are done from the first year.

Marta points out that UPF’s objective has changed in recent years to reduce rote knowledge, which is still “important, but not as important as before”. In addition, the purpose of the Faculty is “create competent doctorsnot so much to prepare for the MIR, but to teach the knowledge to be good doctors”.

How does the professional future look like?

No one knows yet which specialty they will choose after finishing their Medicine studies. “I plan to be a medical doctorbut apart from that I have no idea”, comments Ramon. From his experience, Marta Traumatology draws your attentionbut also others like Psychiatry. “It’s something that I will discover during the race,” she concludes.

Both are seen working near their place of residence, in Catalonia. “The situation of the doctors is not very good, but i would like to stay here“, advances Marta. Ramon would like to work in the Parc Taulí or any hospital in Barcelona. However, he assures that “if the work does not give me enough satisfaction or the conditions do not suit me, I may go abroad. probably to germanybecause I speak the language and it is a very developed country”.