We have classified (objectively) all Rihanna’s albums

We love Rihanna. Who doesn’t love Rihanna? Everyone loves Rihanna. Having cut her teeth as a pop star, she was able to convince an increasingly eclectic audience over the course of albums and collaborations. And you have to believe that the more time she took for herself, to smoke big joints with her friends, between each album, the better the album was. She’s like that, Riri, she needs to feel free in her creation to blossom.

With eight opuses to her credit, the singer and businesswoman has continued to grow: from Music of the Sun, A Girl Like Me, Good Girl Gone Bad, Rated R, Loud, Talk That Talk, Unapologetic at Anti. We regret all the same that “Bitch Better Have My Money” and “Four Five Seconds” are not part of an album, because these two pieces are worth a first place on their own.

While waiting for a next album – which may never arrive, but if it does, there is a good chance that his career will experience an additional peak, if necessary – here is our ranking, in all objectivity .

#8. talk that talk (2011)

It’s not such a bad album, it’s just that it needed one in the last place. It was the Calvin Harris and David Guetta era, which is not really a time we would like to relive, even if it was beautiful to live in – as long as it stays where it is.

A few sounds stand out like “Birthday Cake”, “Drunk on Love”, “Where Have You Been” and “You da One”. But it’s his most forgettable album, my faith. Remember that the title “We Found Love” appears in talk that talkand that he was recently rehabilitated thanks to the love at first sight scene in the film’s supermarket American Honey by Andrea Arnold.

1. “You da One”

2. “Where Have You Been”

3. “We Found Love” (with Calvin Harris)

4. “Talk That Talk” (with Jay-Z)

5. “Cockiness” (Love It)

6. “Birthday Cake”

7. “We All Want Love”

8. “Drunk on Love”

9. “Roc Me Out”

10. Watch n’ Learn

11. “Farewell”

12. “Red Lipstick”

13. “Do Ya Thang”

14. “Fool in Love”

#7. R-rated (2009)

To be quite honest with you, we just put this album here for the “Rude Boy” cult. The rest is not very good: we can still save “Russian Roulette”, “Hard” and “Te Amo”. And even.

1. “Mad House”

2. “Wait Your Turn”

3. “Hard” (with Young Jeezy)

4. “Stupid in Love”

5. “Rockstar 101” (with Slash)

6. Russian Roulette

7. “Firebomb”

8. “Rude Boy”

9. “Photographs” (with Will.i.am)

10. “G4L”

11. “Te Amo”

12. “Cold Case Love”

13. “The Last Song”

#6. Music of the Sun (2005)

Nothing very memorable here, move on. Apart from “Pon de Replay”, “Here I Go Again” and “If It’s Loving That You Want”, we get a little bored. As its name and its clearly outdated cover show, this album is a bit naive. And that era is over.

1. “Pon de Replay”

2. “Here I Go Again” (with J-Status)

3. “If It’s Lovin’ That You Want”

4. “You Don’t Love Me (No, No, No)” (with Vybz Kartel)

5. “That La, La, La”

6. “The Last Time”

7. Willing to Wait

8. “Music of the Sun”

9. “Let Me”

10. “Rush” (with Kardinal Offishall)

11. “There’s a Thug in My Life” (with J-Status)

12. “Now I Know”

#5. A Girl Like Me (2006)

It’s Riri’s album that manages to be as R’n’B as it is ska. And who hasn’t whined about “Unfaithful”? To imagine being a cuckold or to remember that you have been. For an album released in 2006, A Girl Like Me is still consumed strangely well in 2022. That’s why it deserves the fifth position: what a pleasure to listen to “SOS”, “We Ride” and “Break It Off”, “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”, “Selfish Girl” and “A Girl Like Me”!

1. “SOS”

2. “Kisses Don’t Lie”

3. “Unfaithful”

4. “We Ride”

5. “Dem Haters” (with Dwane Husbands)

6. “Final Goodbye”

7. “Break It Off” (with Sean Paul)

8. “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” (with J-Status)

9. “Selfish Girl”

10. “PS” (I’m Still Not Over You)

11. “A Girl Like Me”

12. “A Million Miles Away”

13. “If It’s Lovin’ That You Want” (Part II) (with Cory Gunz)

14. “Pon de Replay” (Full Phatt Remix)

#4. Loud (2010)

We agree: it’s Rihanna’s cover that is the most iconic. This red hair, this lipstick, her tattoo, her long eyelashes… A simple yet striking portrait. In Loud, there are songs that are also significant: “S&M”, “What’s My Name”, “Only Girl in The World”, “California King Bed”, “Cheers (Drink To That)”, “Love The Way You Lie” , to name a few.

But that’s not just why this album deserves its fourth place: we simply couldn’t place the opus containing “Man Down” any lower. We didn’t want to disrespect this title and everything it represents, we who “rum-pum-pum-pumé” all summer thanks to him.

1. “S&M”

2. “What’s My Name?” (with Drake)

3. “Cheers (Drink to That)”

4. Fading

5. “Only Girl (In the World)”

6. “California King Bed”

7. “Man Down”

8. “Raining Men” (featuring Nicki Minaj)

9. Complicated

10. “Skin”

11. “Love the Way You Lie (Part II)” (with Eminem)

#3. Unapologetic (2012)

This is the album that I like to call “the album of reality tv angels“. With each episode narrating the adventures of Amélie, Nabilla and Aurélie, “Diamonds” and “Stay” resounded. And, for each next season, the management replayed these same two titles which work for me like Pavlov’s dog; as soon as they pass, I want to cry. I think of all those moments of jubilation on yachts shared behind my TV with the Angels.

This is not the only reason why this album is in the top 3 of this ranking. So why ? Because “Pour It Up”, too. “Loveeeeeee Song” already announced a tonality that she will explore further in Anti. “Right Now” recalls its accents dancing, who are dear to him. “Half of Me” plunges us back into her R’n’B influences that she masters. More than just a haunting pop album, Unapologetic crystallizes a Rihanna era which is used today to illustrate on television (for those who still watch it) all the emotional sequences.

1. “Phresh Out the Runway”

2. “Diamonds”

3. “Numb” (featuring Eminem)

4. “For It Up”

5. “Loveeeeeee Song” (with Future)

6. “Jump”

7. “Right Now” (with David Guetta)

8. “What Now”

9. “Stay” (with Mikky Ekko)

10. “Nobody’s Business” (with Chris Brown)

11. “Love Without Tragedy/Mother Mary”

12. “Get It Over With”

13. “No Love Allowed”

14. “Lost in Paradise”

#2. Good Girl Gone Bad (2007)

Few albums released in 2007 can boast of not having aged. Good Girl Gone Bad is one of those chosen few. “Umbrella”, “Shut Up and Drive”, “I Hate That I Love You”, “Good Girl Gone Bad” and “Don’t Stop the Music” can be listened to as if they had been written yesterday. It was the Nelly Furtado era, a Timbaland era that still plays well today. There are a lot of hits in this album and “Take a Bow” still plays perfectly on karaoke.

“But you put on quite a show,

Really had me goin’

But now it’s time to go

Curtain’s finally closing

That was quite a show

Very entertaining

But it’s over now

(But it’s over now)

Go on and take a bow, oh”

1. “Umbrella” (with Jay-Z)

2. “Push Up on Me”

3. “Don’t Stop the Music”

4. “Breakin’ Dishes”

5. “Shut Up and Drive”

6. “Hate That I Love You” (with Ne-Yo)

7. “Say It”

8. “Sell Me Candy”

9. “Lemme Get That”

10. “Rehab” (featuring Justin Timberlake)

11. “Question Existing”

12. “Good Girl Gone Bad”

#1. Anti (2016)

This is the album that took almost ten years to come out, the one in which she played with different genres, the one that was the most coherent, the one that took her out of her comfort zone. It is in this album that her title “Work” appears, with Drake, who made the world’s plebs dance for months, in this album that she collaborates with SZA, in this album that she covers Tame Impala with “Same Ol’ Mistakes”, in this album that she shouts like rarely on “Love on the Brain”, in this album that she blossoms in “Kiss It Better” and “Needed Me”.

The artistic direction of this work did not betray the fans of the first hour, while renewing the genre of the unofficial queen of Barbados. good in every way, Anti could easily be the last album of his career. What could be better than saying goodbye to “Close to You”, the ultimate title of this jewel?