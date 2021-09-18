We have discovered which are the haircuts of the most searched celebs on Google

Photo credit: Charley Gallay – Getty Images

When you are looking for inspiration for a new haircut or and you don’t know where to start, the first thing is take a look at the celebrities, which with their perfectly designed looks are the right mix of style and trend. But which are the most searched celebs on Google? What are some of the names of the most popular trendsetters in terms of hair? And after all, which are the most copied haircuts? The most important portal in Arabic dedicated to the theme of cosmetic surgery Tajmeeli has carried out a survey in this sense, analyzing the searches of users in the last 12 months to draw up a ranking of the most “googled” and probably even copied stars.

The most sought after with 188,400 is the singer Billie Eilish, who loves experimenting with her hair between decidedly fluorescent cuts and colors. In fact, about 60 thousand times it has been inserted in the search bar “Billie Eilish green hair”: the singer has been wearing a truly original color for some time, that is, from the roots up to halfway up bright green hair while the dark brown tips, only to revolutionize it. completely and convert to a wolf cut platinum blonde.

In second place another American singer, who played lengths more than color: Selena Gomez she has been searched 175,200 times in the last 12 months and particular interest has been directed to her bob: “Selena Gomez short hair” has been searched 51,600 times. On the lowest step of the podium Ariana Grande, whose distinctive feature of the look is a very high ponytail: 170,400 times it was searched for, while 34,800 times the keyword entered was “Ariana Grande hair down”, given the curiosity for her look with loose hair . They close the all-female top five Rihanna with 136,200 researches ed Emma Watson with 129,600. Users therefore went hunting for inspiration especially for more or less short cuts, absolutely in line with the trends of the last year.

We find the first man in the standings in sixth place and he is Justin Bieber, the only one present in the top ten, which continues with Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus. In short, from the world of music, in particular the US, come most of the ideas on a global level for hair looks: will celebrities know they have this huge responsibility?

The most shared hairstyles on Instagram

To get a more complete picture of last year’s hair trends, Tajmeeli analyzed the world of hashtags on Instagram, investigating what are the most shared hairstyles on the hugely popular social network of images. In first place with a huge gap and with even 17.8 million posts, we find braids in all their forms. It is an extremely popular hairstyle that can be proposed in a basic version up to very elaborate hairstyles: inspirations and tutorials are millions, for all styles and types of hair.

“Only” 2.7 million posts for the runner-up, theundercut, or that hairstyle that provides a side portion of the shaved head, leaving the remaining part more or less long: a rather extreme asymmetrical hairstyle that can be declined in many different ways. 2.3 million posts instead for the mohawk, the mohawk cut, that is, with a long central crest with perfectly shaved sides of the head, the most punk hairstyle ever. Moving down in position we find the pixie cut (2.2 million) and the bob (2 million). The cut of the moment, the mullet, for now it is only at tenth place, but it is destined to rise in the rankings as more and more icons have decided to follow the example of Miley Cyrus and move to the dark side of the 80s style.