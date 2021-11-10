News

“We have even bigger plans for the next adventure”

The Jungle Cruise sequel is official, as announced back in August. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will therefore return with a new adventure, after the success of the first chapter made available on Disney + and in theaters in July 2021. The producer of the film, Hiram Garcia, spoke to The Wrap’s microphones about what can we expect.

Garcia said the sequel will be more “global” as the characters should be able to cover more territories. “The first film went mostly between London and the Amazon, but we have plans for the next adventure they are much larger. This, coupled with the joy of seeing how Frank and Lilly’s relationship evolves, are just some of the many things we enjoyed working with while writing the story. “

The producer then talked about the relationships between crew members and actors during the filming of the first Jungle Cruise. “We had a lot of fun making films, and not just making them, but [siamo stati felici] also of the family that was born in the meantime“she said.” We love Emily Blunt and we can’t do without her; she became a great friend of the production and directing team. She and DJ (Dwayne Johnson) are great friends and were fully involved with us in the development. We have an idea of ​​what we want to do and the adventure we want to take them to. This is a big priority for us (Seven Bucks Productions) and Disney, and we can’t wait to lead fans on another adventure with this group. “

An official release date for the sequel has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, in the meantime, we can see Jungle Cruise in home video together with other interesting products Disney +.

