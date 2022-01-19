“We have evidence of fraud committed by Trump and his sons” – Corriere.it

Laetitia James formalizes the accusation: “Inflated the value of six real estate assets”. His investigation parallels that of Attorney Bragg who is also examining possible criminal repercussions

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

NEW YORK The New York State Attorney, Laetitia James, formalizes the accusations against the Donald Trump clan. On Tuesday evening, January 18, he filed in court documents contesting the Trump Organization’s inflating the value of six real estate assets. It’s a civil law case, so there are no criminal charges.

Last December James had already summoned the former president, as well as his children Donald Trump jr and Ivanka Trump, from imperio (subpoena). In response, the group’s lawyers had denounced the prosecutor, arguing that she was acting “on the basis of political motivations.” Laetitia James, 63, was elected to office with the Democratic Party. She had run for governor in recent months, but then gave up.



His investigation runs parallel to that of New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is looking into virtually the same financial operations, but with possible criminal repercussions. James, claims that the Trump clan overestimated “fraudulently and misleading»Properties for easier refinancing of bank loans, insurance coverage and tax deductions. The list includes, among others, the two Westchester County golf clubs in New York and Scotland; a building on Wall Street and the same New York home as Donald and Melania, the penthouse in the Trump Tower in Manhattan.

From the fiscal and banking documents it appears, for example, that the Trumpian accountants estimated Aberdeenshire golf club in Scotland to be worth $ 435 million, stating that the complex included 2,500 luxury homes, while there are actually 1,500 vacation apartments. Or in 2015, the Trump Organization quoted a $ 735 million value for the Tower at 40 Wall Street. But one of the lenders concluded it was worth 257. Finally, the three-level penthouse in Trump Tower.

As of 2012, Trump had declared an area of ​​2,787 square meters against the real size of 1,021 square meters. The space, “added in a fraudulent way”, brought the valuation of the apartment to 373 million dollars, compared to the more reasonable estimate of around 200 million dollars. The prosecutor reached these conclusions mainly thanks to the interrogation of Allen Weisselberg, 74, the “accountant” of the Trump family. For 46 years this figure was barely known in the narrow circle of New York business. Shadow and power until February 27, 2019. On that day, former lawyer Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s “pit bull”, was called to testify in the House Supervision Committee. The TVs broadcast live the event which, it was said at the time, could have marked “the beginning of the end” for the president besieged by accusations of all kinds. Cohen talked a lot about his former boss, but above all he called a certain Weisselberg into question about thirty times. The deputies exchanged questioning glances: and who is he? And the financial director of the holding company, Cohen said, explaining that all operations went through his desk. From the most ambitious and demanding ones, such as the idea of ​​building the Trump Tower in Moscow (which was never built) to the most embarrassing ones. For example, there were the signatures of Wesselberg and Donald Jr, the former president’s eldest son, on the $ 130,000 check paid to former porn star Stormy Daniels, a few days before the 2016 election, to keep silent about the sexual relationship with the clan leader, consummated in 2005. In front of the television, in his New York office, a man listened with great attention. It was Cyrus Vance, District Attorney of Manhattan. He had begun investigating the Trump Organization in 2018 and, of course, knew Weisselberg’s role very well. From that moment the criminal investigation also took off, passed from January 1, 2022 to Bragg, the new head of the New York prosecutor.