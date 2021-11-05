We have evidence that Ryan Gosling has already stepped into the shoes of Ken, Barbie’s trendsetter boyfriend

Life in plastic is fantastic, sang the Aqua in the nineties. And that’s definitely all fantastic Since the news has spread fast on the Net: Ryan Gosling will be alongside Margot Robbie in the ultra-fashion role of Ken in the live-action film by Warner Bros, dedicated to Barbie, the iconic Mattel doll, directed by Greta Gerwig . The actor’s fans are not in the skin and have expressed their excitement via social by posting side-by-side photos of the American star and the eternal plastic boyfriend in which it is shown how in fact Gosling is perfect for this role.

And not only for the physique du rôle and sculpted abs, perfect tuft and dazzling smile. In fact, we have noticed how, over time, the actor has also shown that he has a respectable wardrobe that can, in some cases, be twinned with the always trendy one of Ken who turns 60 this year, but does not lose in charm and, above all, in style.

Since 1961, and going on in the decades, Barbie’s boyfriend has always sported looks in line with the fashion of the period, evolving and shaping her outfits on social changes. From his debut in a red swimsuit, Kenneth Carson (this is his full name), has really worn everything: from impeccable tuxedos to flannel shirts and T-shirts, passing through dark suits and passe-partout, Seventies suits and color combinations that are always impeccable and the latest in outfits streetstyle of the last years. To naturally keep up with the times. What never changes is his very high sense of style. How can we forget her 50 changes of clothes in the cartoon Toy Story 3 2001? In short, Ken is a living wikipedia of men’s fashion in all its shades. After all, let’s not forget that he too, like his better half, has a professional curriculum as long as the state of California: he has done everything, from the lifeguard to the sportsman, from the chef to the hairstylist, from the surfer to the cowboy, from the man of business at the house. With “Kentastic” looks as a result, of course.

On the other hand the protagonist of La La Land over the years it has (of) shown on red carpets and off-duty to have what it takes to play the coolest doll in the world. It is no coincidence that it is always among the best dressed of each event, regularly on the annual list of the best dressed men of the year GQ. In addition to being one of the most glamorous men on the Hollywood carousel, the star has a style unlike any other actor out there right now. Indeed, he has managed to combine the skinny silhouette so popular in the 21st century and a Seventies aesthetic through colorful dresses and bold prints, and he is always the first to recover garments beyond the trends, whether it be a vest or of a sweater. Ingo Wilts, Boss’s chief creative officer, defined his style as follows: «Ryan Gosling reminds me of a modern Paul Newman: classic, elegant and sober. I also like how his look is always nostalgically American ». In short, effortlessly cool. Just like Ken.

And here is the evidence: the actor’s outfits separated at birth with those of Barbie’s eternal boyfriend.

