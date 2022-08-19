We have fallen in love with Anabel Pantoja’s knitted dress that is worth less than 30 euros

We first saw how Sienna Miller walked the red carpet in a long-sleeved blue design that set off all alarms. Next, we’ve seen some of our favorite Instagram divas, like Mary Pombo or even Sarah Carbonero wearing some other model adapted to his style. We have even seen how Zara models they became the most versatile garment favorite for women over 50 years. That is why it is not surprising that as the weeks go by and the good weather is with us, the knitted dresses continue to appear in a thousand and one versions.

Related news

One of the latest to sign up to this trend has been Anabel Pantojawho is still on the island of Ibiza enjoying a few days of vacation in the company of her new partner Yulen Pereira and some friends. And it has been in one of the multiple ports found along the Pitiusa island where the collaborator has left us one of her simplest looks so far, and at the same time one of the most effective and flattering.

It is a simple mid length strappy dressi, with side opening and made of lurex (shiny point) in a flattering mauve color. The design in question is signed Mia&Lova And it’s worth less than 30 euros.

Mauve lurex dress, by Mia&Lova (25.90 euros)

Mauve lurex dress, by Mia&Lova PHOTO: Mia&Lova

The bad news is that it appears as out of stock on the firm’s website. But the good news is that this brand, which by the way is also one of the favorites of the singer Chenoaespecially when choosing outfits for its public appearances, it offers the possibility of entering your email so that you are automatically notified as soon as your size is available again. Although you can also get its version in gold if you do not want to wait so long.