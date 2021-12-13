We have finally arrived on the dark side of the moon, and we are discovering some crazy things

Chang’e 4 is the Chinese lunar mission that brought a lander and the Yutu-2 rover to the “hidden” side of the moon, which is the one we don’t see because it is always on the other side. The vehicle landed in 2019 and communicates with the Earth thanks to a special satellite that acts as a repeater.

The far side of the Moon is interesting not only on a geological level but also because in the future it could be the ideal place to build telescopes, sheltered from all the electromagnetic pollution of the Earth.

Universal History ArchiveGetty Images

The Chinese mission is collecting data thanks to a Ground Penetrating Radar that maps the subsoil giving an idea of ​​the geological evolution of an area, also evaluating its structural stability and the possible ability to support future human constructions as research stations. .

The data was collected in the Von Kármán crater, part of the Aitken basin at the south pole of the Moon. This is the largest and oldest known crater, the result of an impact with a meteorite.

The instrument revealed a layered structure never seen before on 10 meters of the lunar surface, which was previously intended only as a homogeneous block and instead now thanks to a more in-depth study of the data it has finally been read in its geological complexity.

