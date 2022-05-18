We have found the double of Blake Lively and the look with which she made history

Having the ability to put yourself in the shoes of different characters and act in front of the camera is a gift that very few people have. But what we are experiencing is how it is growing remarkably the clone phenomenon that look like celebrities, whether it’s posing, talking, moving, combining clothes or simply with the help of the brush and the brush. From the 20-something grenadine who is confused with Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowskiuntil the influencer which is equal to Ariana Grande. And now we’ve found a funny connection between a makeup expert and one of the most influential performers and style icons of the last two decades. We anticipate that you will love this finding if you are a fan of fashion and beauty, because it has to do with a historical moment.

It is true that the digital universe is a room without walls in which we can find everything unimaginable. If months ago we found the doubles of the iconic characters Blair Waldorf and Serena Van Der Woodsennow it’s the turn of who gives life to the queen of the Upper East Side, Blake Lively. And no, you’re not seeing double, it could be Ryan Reynolds’ wife posing in the last Met Gala but it turns out to be Victoria Lynn, a famous makeup artist from San Diego who has surprised with her uncanny resemblance to Blake. Her legion of more than a million followers has made her a benchmark in terms of makeup, so we are not surprised by her skill in front of her mirror, managing to reinterpret unforgettable looks like the one she premiered that of summer in jeans on the first Sunday in May honoring New York City with an exclusive design by versace.

“The queen of the Met inspired me! I loved her bronze goddess glam done by the talented Kristofer Buckle with Charlotte Tilbury. I had to try it myself.”. This is how Victoria confirmed who was her favorite guest at this great event and who became her greatest inspiration. And by cloning each of her movements step by step -even the detail of the jeweled headband, the dangling earrings and the satin opera gloves-, she has achieved a spectacular resemblance that has conquered thousands of users, so much so that some have confused her with the real Blake.

This video that has gone around the world, already accumulates almost a million views in less than five days. In it we can see the influencer with a makeup focused on the eyes and cheekbones while applying gloss on his lips and performs a famous scene from Gossip Girl. And under the comments, we read phrases such as “you really look like Blake Lively”, “you look a lot like her, i’m in shock“, “My goodness, stop. You look amazing… I’m obsessed. I’m going to play it for the tenth time, okay?“. A virtual success that confirms Blake Lively as the icon of the moment.