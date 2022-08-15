We have found the slip dress that Jennifer Aniston and all the divas of the 90s would love because it is beautiful, versatile and very flattering

The simplicity of the nineties fascinates us and each garment with reminiscences of the time invites us to remember the style that icons like

Jennifer Aniston or Victoria Beckham. Satin slip dresses were a maxim for them and this one from

Zarawhich is also strapless and very flattering, we couldn’t like it more for special occasions.

The most minimalist bride would agree with us that there is no finer and more elegant option to get married than this dress. Its open back with crossed straps reminds us a bit of that two-mile air that floods the networks, but its exquisite simplicity frames it perfectly in the decade of the

less is more.

So much so that another style diva of the time who would also approve of this dress is Victoria Beckham. The

posh-spice wore it ad nauseam at that time in its most

rebel –that is, in black–, with outstanding results. They all combined it the same: with heeled sandals as minimalist as the dress and always in basic tones, of course.

If you are going to use it as a dress option

stylish bride in low cost version, your sandals will be white, ecru or in some satin or slightly metallic color that does not stand out too much above the dress or be discordant in terms of tonality. If you prefer to use it for a special night, your sandals will be black, we have no doubt.

Zara 90s dress.

Another accessory that you can add to the style is a

black shawl, if you choose the black sandal version and you are lucky enough to have it cool at night. As for the bag, the maxim is also clear and follows the same line:

shrillness is prohibited. The simpler, the better. Remember that at that time the winning bags were styled

baguette, but perhaps they detract from the formality of such an exquisite dress. Try a small handheld one in a solid color.

Lace up back of the dress.

A more than unexpected option to combine it –and one that moves away from the minimalism that we adore so much– is as proposed on the firm’s website:

with some dancers in a strident tone. It is also postulated as the most comfortable option, for obvious reasons, and the most in line with trends.

Ballerinas are one of the big bets for this fall. The premise became clear after signing as

Dior, Miu Miu either

valentine They will incorporate them in the catwalks of their collections for the season. The good news is that they can become that basic wardrobe staple that will help you combine with 99% of your clothes.

Combined with flats in fuchsia pink.

Returning to what is important, we have fallen in love with this versatile and beautiful dress because it also seems

very flattering: its strapless neckline will make your shoulders stand out and there will be no more successful styling gesture than styling your hair with a low bun parted in the middle. How did the very

Carrie Bradshaw when I wanted to enhance the same effect with this type of dress.

The price of this midi-cut garment that we have already reached the Olympus of style

close to 50 euros And, surprise! It is still available in all sizes on the website.

We have imagined –and we have shared– the thousand ways of wearing it. But we are sure that you can think of even more.