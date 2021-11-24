“We have identified the head of Isis-K”: the US announcement

The intelligence of the United States of America has identified the leader of Isis-K, or the rib of the extremist Daesh group in the Afghan region of Khorasan.

This was announced by the US State Department, which also revealed the name of the head of the Islamist “branch” in the country which returned to the Taliban since last summer. This is Sanaullah Ghafari, alias Shahab al-Muhajir.

According to reports, Isis Emir Khorasan was appointed in June 2020. Ghafari is also responsible for operations related to the economic support of the group.

The name of ISIS-K made its headlines in the frantic and dramatic days of the withdrawal of the US and allies from Afghanistan at the end of August. The bloody kamikaze attack carried out at the airport of Kabul, assaulted by thousands of people hoping to be able to leave the country aboard one of the departing Western planes, was in fact hatched from Isis-K, for fear of reprisals by the Taliban. The toll in terms of human lives was very heavy: the victims were 170, including 13 American soldiers.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken explained that countering ISIS and its cell in Afghanistan, responsible for the new wave of attacks in the country, remains a priority for the US, as does the identification of their supporters.

