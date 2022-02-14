“We have limits, but the certainty is the united group”

The Giallorossi coach: “I’m not happy with the draw with Sassuolo, but at least we’re unbeaten”

There Rome he reached 2-2 in extremis on the Sassuolo field, but the result cannot satisfy José Mourinho: “On the eve of the match, I would not have signed, but obviously it is better to draw than to lose. At least we have been unbeaten for four rounds – commented the Giallorossi coach, who then returned to the controversies of the last few days -. I have read many lies. We can say that we are scarce and we have limits, but not that the group it is not united “.

The exit with which Mourinho reiterated to his players that he had no character unleashed the Giallorossi environment, but the Portuguese reiterated his position: “We have limits and we also demonstrated it on the second goal scored, we would not sleep there. It can be written that Mourinho is scarce, that the players are, but we have one positive thing and that is the empathy between us. The group is united. “

Something is missing in the middle of the field: “We would need a player who knows how to judge the game first, as did Mkhitaryan who, even if adapted, is perhaps the best I have in that role. We lack order and discipline in between, but there is frustration because we wanted to win “.