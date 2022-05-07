“We have more respect for our people”
The coach of Atletico Madrid, Diego Pablo Simeonreferred to the issue of the corridor that his team has denied him to do to real Madridrecently champion of the Spanish league.
The Madrid derby will be played on Sunday at the Wanda Metropolitanbeing the center of attention of the domestic championship after the controversy experienced during the week on this subject.
Prior to the duel dispute on date 35, the “cholos” he sympathized at a press conference where he made clear the final decision of the mattress team: out of respect for their fans, they will not be “humiliated” for honoring their greatest rival.
“Always in this search for questions they try to generate controversy, what he said, what he feels. The reality is what the club said in a statement, explanatory perfect, to congratulate Real Madrid above all, the footballers and their coaching staff because they have done a great job”, he began commenting Simeone.
And he added: “Great respect for Madrid, which has just become champion, but we have more respect for our people who are with us all day,” he said emphatically.
Regarding how the club and the coaching staff live on the eve of the Madrid classic, Cholo confessed to feeling excited.
“The reality is that we are in a decisive situation, there are four finals left of those 14 games that we are considering. We will face the derby in the best way, with a lot of enthusiasm and try to avoid everything that is being said about the situation. What concerns us is the result,” he said.
The DT of Athletic He closed with: “It would have to be in an interview to be able to review everything, there have been many games in many competitions, against a very strong rival, that we see today. It is always exciting to face an important rival like Madrid and even more so after becoming champions”.