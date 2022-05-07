“We have more respect for our people”

2022-05-07

The coach of Atletico Madrid, Diego Pablo Simeonreferred to the issue of the corridor that his team has denied him to do to real Madridrecently champion of the Spanish league. The Madrid derby will be played on Sunday at the Wanda Metropolitanbeing the center of attention of the domestic championship after the controversy experienced during the week on this subject.

Prior to the duel dispute on date 35, the “cholos” he sympathized at a press conference where he made clear the final decision of the mattress team: out of respect for their fans, they will not be “humiliated” for honoring their greatest rival. “Always in this search for questions they try to generate controversy, what he said, what he feels. The reality is what the club said in a statement, explanatory perfect, to congratulate Real Madrid above all, the footballers and their coaching staff because they have done a great job”, he began commenting Simeone.