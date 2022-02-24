“We have never called him an artist, I don’t know why he accuses us of cheating”

Cuban writer and journalist Carlos Manuel Alvarezdirector of the digital magazine The sneezeanswered the singer Israel Rojasafter his criticism in a recent interview.

Israel, a recognized defender of the Castro regime, accused The sneeze of being a publication that “works on the entire intellectual youth sector,” and that only seeks to find differences and disintegrate Cuban society.

“It’s that way, very very sharp the work they do, you can really say that it would almost be efficient if they weren’t such liars, but it is well designed, but they are such liars, they are so crude, they achieve some goals, you can’t underestimate…”, said the director of the duo Buena Fe to the portal The citizeninterview shared by Cubadebate.

Carlos Manuel Álvarez met the singer-songwriter, telling him that he is not an artist.

“We have never said that Israel is an artist, I don’t know why it accuses us of cheating. In reality, it is not clear whether we are the very liars, or it is just Cubacute plainly, a page that Israel scolds for dedicating itself to ‘gossip and nonsense,'” he said.

The journalist recalled that ten years ago Israel contacted him to write the back cover of his album called Dial, which he refused.

“Cubans have accumulated so much trouble in recent times that prescribing that music for them too (…) would seem rather cruel. I didn’t write anything, of course, so as not to deceive. What I wanted to say, which was to put in capital letter: ‘ Don’t take this shit, buy shampoo with that money,'” he stressed.

Álvarez commented on some of the themes to which Buena Fe has made songs: the sperm, the Radio Reloj station, the FEU, a ditch…

“It’s an Ikea catalog recited in communist Christmas carols, ideological ice cream cart music, ice cream-flavored propaganda. Pass your tongue to power, drool over it, let it melt and smear your face as a happy spokesperson. He has also declared that he is a Fidelista and he’s not afraid to say it,” he stressed.

The writer, who in 2021 he received the Don Quixote Prize for Journalismhe quoted Israel Rojas when in an interview granted years ago to the newspaper Vanguardfrom Villa Clara, who was “terrified of poetry.”

“That panic overflows his songs, he doesn’t need to admit it. When he was a child, someone must have whispered to him: ‘Israel, if you don’t behave, poetry will take you’. His thing is pleonasm and verbiage. I won’t be I am the one who today submits to the ordeal of revising one of his lyrics, but his texts sound like scholarship dining trays when they collide with each other to remove the peas stuck in. It’s a semantic boniatillo, something you listen to and it sticks to the sky from the mouth,” he said.

Lastly, the director of The sneeze He said that Israel has a ridiculous aesthetic, with a mediocrity that turns into cynicism, and described Buena Fe as “a decrepit band”, whose spiritual guide is Marino Murillo.

“Castroism has always had the singer-songwriter it deserves. (…) Obese lyrics, clad in guayaberas, sung in assemblies. It doesn’t matter if Israel appears in a theater or in a public square, it has the virtue of transforming everything into a conclave of accountability,” he said.

In the interview he gave The citizenRojas accused the independent Cuban media of have “a very well structured plan to fuck”and assured that the Cuban State can reverse the work they do.

“Fortunately, with a job, everything they put in a year to achieve, in a week of community work that disintegrates, it is possible to unite, because reality is founded by living it and Cubanness is a very participatory thing,” said the musician. .

“Many times they find deposits in our own mistakes, obviously, in our own difficulties, in a stupid official, in a misunderstanding that could perfectly underlie our society that is not perfect, and there they can have life for a while, but when intelligence arrives, culture, the Revolution (…) the problem is over,” he said.