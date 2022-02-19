“We have no commercial or work relationship” with governments

Faced with various remarks from the press, the businessman Daniel Jesus Chavez Moranowner of the real estate group Vidanta He denied that he or his companies have any labor or commercial relationship with the current administration or public officials.

In an eight-point statement, Chavez Moran emphasizes that it has neither requested nor received any concession from the current Government of Mexico. “All the beach and use concessions that we have to be able to provide tourist services were obtained in previous six-year terms. To this date, they have only been updated and renewed, as established by the norm, ”he indicated.

Chávez explained that his role as honorary supervisor of the advancement of the Mayan Train has no relationship of any kind with issues of the project, layout or administration.

“My job consists solely of having a reliable review and measurement of the progress of the work. Grupo Vidanta, my family and I; We do NOT have a commercial or work relationship of any kind with any level of government or public officials,” reads a message to the media.

The businessman indicated that it is also false “that we intend to invest in Islas Marías. We gladly celebrate the decision by the Government of Mexico not to allow the construction of new hotels and to maintain them solely and exclusively as a natural, historical and cultural conservation area for researchers, as well as for Mexican and foreign hikers.”

Likewise, the president of the tourism and real estate group clarified that regarding the 2,000 hectares donated by Grupo Vidanta in Puerto Peñasco, Sonora for the CFE to build the eighth largest solar park in the world, “Grupo Vidanta will not participate in any way in the project. It will be the CFE that supplies equally to all its users”.

