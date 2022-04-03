“We have nowhere to return to, Mariupol no longer exists”: distressing stories of survivors of the Ukrainian city besieged by Russia | Univision World News

ZAPORIJIA, Ukraine – “We have nowhere to return to, Mariupol no longer exists. I no longer have a flat, the bombs flew over our heads. We have spent a week without leaving the basement with 70 neighbors. We shared what little food we had and that is how we survived, cooking with fire because there was no light. We have survived thanks to the water we drew from the well”, explains Zetlana, who prefers to omit his last name.
The 56-year-old woman watches her daughter, who worked in a metallurgical plant, walk hand in hand with her granddaughter and her dog, as she recalls the hell they managed to escape just two days ago.
The port of Mariupol, located on the Sea of Azov, remained isolated from the rest of the Ukraine while the invading Russian forces tried to occupy the city. This week the evacuation of thousands of people was attempted, some with the assistance of the International Red Cross. However, an estimated 100,000 civilians, a quarter of the population before the outbreak of the war, are trapped without food, water, fuel and medicine.
“My sister and her husband are still there. They have been living in the basement since the beginning of the invasion. They lost their mobile connection weeks ago and we don’t know what happened to them,” Zetlana tells us.
“We managed to escape because some neighbors offered us to go with them in their car. We knew that in the flight we could die, but we no longer had food, so we could not stay “, continues telling in front of the fairgrounds of the city of Zaporizhia, 124 miles (200 kilometers) from Mariupol, a key coastal city for the Russian Army because together with Odessa, they represent the entrance of a good part of Ukraine’s international trade.
Zaporiya, the first shelter for those fleeing from Mariupol
Zetlana is one of tens of thousands of people who have passed through the city of Zaporizhia in the past month, which has become a refuge for many fleeing Mariupol, Kharkov and other besieged areas of the Donbas region, in the east of the country.
They are the last ones who have managed to flee, the poorest who cannot imagine where they would like to go because they do not have the resources to follow the path. They are at the mercy of a city that has arranged all its public buildings for the care and accommodation of these people who arrive very traumatized and with nothing.
“It took us a day and a half to cross the nine check points of the Russian Army that had even left Mariupol. In each one, women between 30 and 45 years old had to get out of the car. For once I was glad I was older,” she says, between bitter laughs.
Cars and buses continue to arrive around us from a mass exodus that already exceeds 4 million refugees outside the Ukrainian borders – more than half, for now, remain in Poland – and 6.5 million internally displaced persons.
“We are sleeping in the municipal nursery and we want to go to Poland, where acquaintances live who went to work there years ago,” says Zetlana before waving goodbye to enter the building.
A transformation imposed by the exigencies of the war with Russia
Inside the enclosure, dozens of volunteers register the new arrivals to find out their needs, if they have a destination planned, if they need medical attention.
Where until a couple of months ago kiosks were set up to sell products, now volunteers distribute food in a canteen and medical personnel treat the sick.
On what used to be the soccer, basketball and athletics courts, we now find huge second-hand clothing stalls and baskets of food and hygiene products donated by numerous countries. And in command of all this, Moroko Vladislav, director of the information culture department of the Zaporizhia Military Administration.
“This war is against me and against my family. They want to kill us. My son is in Mariupol and I haven’t heard from him for 10 days. And my other son gave me a grandson who is now 5 months old and look at the situation we are in. Imagine how this war has changed me”, confesses this tall and corpulent 50-year-old man, looking into our eyes.
Volunteers who are also victims of the war with Russia
In Ukraine, the volunteers who care for the displaced are also direct victims of this war. Like the woman we saw a few meters from here, surrounded by volunteers dressed as cartoons.
Olona Cerdiuk is a psychologist and before the war she used her dog Geivsey to do therapy for children with special needs. But since displaced families began to arrive in Zaporizhia on February 27, she has not missed a single day in this corner, which, over the weeks, has been filled with stuffed animals, books and colored pencils.
“The little ones from Mariupol arrive very scared, they have a hard time relaxing and trusting strangers. Yesterday, for example, some parents who came to register brought their seven-year-old daughter. The girl was in a catatonic state, she did not respond to any stimulus: she did not speak, she did not look at anyone, she did not respond to what we said to her, “recalls Cerdiuk.
“She was dead in life. My dog began to approach her little by little. He put his paw on her hand. And then she, little by little, began to caress him. And that’s how he began to come back to himself,” says this psychologist who was trained in this technique in Germany and who, while answering our questions, does not lose sight of the families who come to this toy library.
She makes sure that before the children leave, they are given stories and pens to draw with.
Cerdiuk explains that, on the contrary, there are other minors who arrive wanting to tell how the bombings have been, the stale bread they had to eat for weeks or who play at shooting each other. But, he assures, that they all have post-traumatic syndrome.
“The little ones do not understand what has happened to them, but you see them in tension, with sleep problems. Some have regressions to earlier ages: they forget how to read, how to write. Of course they can recover with therapy, with a lot of love from their parents, with a lot of caressing to feel safe, ”she explains, before warning:“ That will be the great work of years when the war ends. Save all these children so they can get their childhood back and not be trapped in fear.”
Next to her is Dasha Dara, an 18-year-old volunteer, a student of speech therapy, a discipline that treats communication and language disorders, who is dressed as a princess.
“The first four days of war I could not sleep. I would get in the bathtub and close the bathroom door to protect myself and I would tremble. Now when I hear the shootings, I simply think that what has to happen will happen”, explains Dara, who has found in caring for minors her way of counteracting impotence, fear and sadness.
Shortly after, an elderly couple leaves the compound. They wear worn house slippers over socks with holes in the heel. Both have fled leaning on a cane.
He, who is 80 years old, wearily advances, uses a stick made from a tree branch. She, at 73 years old, protects herself from the biting cold with a long hand-knitted wool jacket and a purple scarf covering her head. This peasant couple from Mariupol has seen her house disappear under Russian bombs.
“We survived from the cows and the orchard that we no longer have. But we are strong, we will survive”, she snaps with pride and haughtiness. “The Russians are doing this to us out of hatred, out of envy, because we have not done them any wrong. Now we have Chechen soldiers stealing from our homes, taking our cars, our cell phones, when for us they and the Russians were like brothers,” laments Raiza Antonovna, while her daughter, who fled with them, observes her mother’s strength. .
Another woman with her little girl approaches us to ask where to go for help. Ukraine are generations of women fleeing with their children. We find them in parks, at gas stations, in shelters, at stations.
In this second wave of displaced people, there are no trolleys or yoga mats like in the first: those who now undertake the exodus no longer flee from the threat of the arrival of the Russian troops, but they have managed to flee their siege.
They are the families that did not abandon their homes at first due to lack of economic resources. Thus, they were besieged, hungry, thirsty. Those who flee now do so with old suitcases or even plastic bags from the supermarket.
For example Alina Selenko, who has managed to flee with her daughter Tatiana from Gulyaipolé, on the Russian front line.
“Our town is destroyed. We are waiting for my husband who has gone to look for my mother who is in Novozlatopil, another town occupied by the Russians. She has gone with her car. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but we couldn’t leave her abandoned there, ”she explains before breaking down in tears.
“Our propaganda says that the Russians have nothing, but it is a lie. I have seen them. They are well equipped, armed, protected, with good tanks. And our soldiers have nothing, they are poor, they are being sent to certain death, ”she laments, angrily, while her daughter holds her hand.
Tatiana was studying second year of Medicine when everything fell apart. “I could not imagine that she was going to live through a war. My terror now is that something will happen to my grandmother and my father, because where she lives the fighting is continuous, ”she explains, containing her anguish, as if by not letting her emotions show, she was maintaining her dignity in the face of the forces occupants.
Next to him, a family made up of four children between the ages of three and twelve, their mother and her father, in a wheelchair, wait to get on a bus that will take them to a sports center where they all sleep.
“My five-year-old son, every time the bombings started, he vomited and now he doesn’t want to eat. My father, in his condition, cannot live long in these conditions. My husband could die at any moment in Mariupol because they don’t let the men out. why do they do this to us? Why?” whispers Victoria.
Victoria speaks in a sotto voce distressed with the one who avoids being heard by her children. But, from her contorted face, it seems that what she would need is to shout to the world how sorry she is.