“We have nowhere to return to, Mariupol no longer exists”: distressing stories of survivors of the Ukrainian city besieged by Russia | Univision World News

“The little ones do not understand what has happened to them, but you see them in tension, with sleep problems. Some have regressions to earlier ages: they forget how to read, how to write. Of course they can recover with therapy, with a lot of love from their parents, with a lot of caressing to feel safe, ”she explains, before warning:“ That will be the great work of years when the war ends. Save all these children so they can get their childhood back and not be trapped in fear.”